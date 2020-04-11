THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Soi Dog Foundation distributes over 11 tonnes of food to stray animal feeders across Phuket

Soi Dog Foundation distributes over 11 tonnes of food to stray animal feeders across Phuket

In preparation for an island-wide lockdown from April 13-26, Soi Dog Foundation distributed over 11 tonnes of dog and cat food to stray animal feeders across Phuket on Thursday (Apr 9).


By Soi Dog Foundation

Saturday 11 April 2020, 12:48AM

Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

« »

A fleet of animal rescue vehicles delivered 470 large bags of dog food and 140 large bags of cat food to popular feeding hotspots, such as temples, as well as to feeders directly.

Soi Dog has long provided food to the island’s feeders through its Community Outreach Programme; however, food was provided urgently and in much greater quantities yesterday as the lockdown, once in force, could severely restrict the foundation’s movements. Taking no chances, the food provided should be sufficient to cover feeders for around six weeks.

Many stray dogs and cats rely on feeders, restaurants and passing tourists for food and water. However, with some feeders unable to travel to certain areas due to the lockdown, with restaurants closed and with tourism grinding to a halt, many of these animals will be unable to find sustenance such as they would normally. This puts them at risk of straying into new areas where they are unwanted, competing for food amongst their packs or starving. However, with regular feeders in place, these risks are greatly reduced.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

In a recent press release, Soi Dog also encouraged local communities to look out for the stray animals in their neighbourhoods by leaving out bowls of food and clean water and monitoring any changes in their health.

Soi Dog is determined that, even in these dire circumstances, no homeless animal will be left behind.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Suspend rites of Holy Week in time of COVID-19
Unleashed: Dog day afternoons
Let’s Get Bent: The benefits of Vinyasa Yoga
The Play’s the Thing: And the Phoenix Shall Rise!
Hollywood’s darkest days
Soi Dog urges local communities not to turn their backs on street dogs and cats
THE PAVILIONS HOTEL & RESORTS LAUNCHES WORLD WIDE HOME VIDEO COMPETITION!
Phuket Hotels Association steps up with clearing roadside trash
Sustainably Yours: Why COVID-19 gives me hope for climate change
Cafe Society: Spice up your cup with a Dirty Chai
Soi Dog carries out GDP annual vaccination
Education Corner: Taking flight after graduation
Living with COVID-19
Green Thoughts: ‘The Tropic Gardener’
Blazing Saddles: Bicycling breakfast

 

Phuket community
Phuket Governor bans sale of alcohol ‘until further notice’

The order was first published 80 minutes before curfew? Talk about short notice. And all because peo...(Read More)

Phuket Governor bans sale of alcohol ‘until further notice’

Pretty sneaky and cowardly way of doing things, announcing it just before the evening curfew kicks i...(Read More)

Chalong Police arrest woman for overcharging for face masks

what about inflated prices for foreigners in hospitals, i bet that's perfectly legal...(Read More)

Phuket Governor bans sale of alcohol ‘until further notice’

I can hear already the moaning of those who didn't see that coming .Guess comments will become e...(Read More)

Phuket officials to launch islandwide door-to-door checks for COVID-19

Worker camps, with the cheesy face masks-perfect storm for an anti- bacterial resistant cholera -or ...(Read More)

Phuket officials to launch islandwide door-to-door checks for COVID-19

@Kurt, I see you still have nothing better to do right now as to drive around and check on worker ca...(Read More)

Phuket Governor bans sale of alcohol ‘until further notice’

Can anyone explain how me having a beer in my apartment contributes to the spread of the virus?...(Read More)

Phuket people asked to prepare for ‘Tambon Lockdown’

So will we be able to go out for groceries, or not? Is it a request or a public order? Lot's o...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor

Replace "that" with "think."...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor

Pascale, you don't that goldwing may have been inferring water throwing won't stop..no, you ...(Read More)

 

BB and B
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pavilions Home Video
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand

 