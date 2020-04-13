Exercise outdoors permitted during lockdown, confirms Phuket health chief

PHUKET: People are allowed to exercise in public, such as jogging and cycling, during the current lockdown across the island as along as they obey all the regulations involved, the Chief of the Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) has confirmed.

By The Phuket News

Monday 13 April 2020, 06:19PM

A notice by the Ministry of Public Health showing that exercise outside is allowed during the COVID-19 situation, as long as all the health regulations are followed. Image: MoPH

However, he urged that it is best to exercise in your own home or residence.

“It is good for people to keep healthy, especially at this time,” PPHO Chief Thanit Sermkaew told The Phuket News today (Apr13), Songkran Day and the first day of the 14-day “Tambon Lockdown” across the island.

“People are allowed to go jogging outside. They must maintain their social distance of at least two metres from anyone, and they must follow all the regulations issued in Phuket,” he said.

“Also, please wear a mask while you are outside,” Dr Thanit added. Of note, the Phuket Governor has already warned that people in Phuket that they must wear a face mask at all times while in public or else risk being fined up to B20,000.

“The gyms have been ordered closed, but people can exercise alone,” Dr Thanit said.

“But they cannot cross the subdistrict borders or go to any of the public areas that have already been ordered closed, such as the beaches, public parks and areas around the reservoirs.” he added.

If people are going to exercise outside, Dr Thanit urged people to take extra precautions to avoid any possible transmission of the virus to other people through sweat or any other means, especially as people mnay not be aware that they may be carrying the disease in the very early stages of infection.

“It really is best for people to just do their exercise at home for now,” he added.