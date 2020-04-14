THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket’s second COVID ‘field hospital’ ready to open

Phuket’s second COVID ‘field hospital’ ready to open

PHUKET: Phuket’s second “field hospital” at the Prince of Songkla University, Phuket Campus, in Kathu is ready to accommodate 150 patients and will officially open tomorrow (Apr 15), Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has revealed.

COVID-19Coronavirustechnology
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 April 2020, 11:05AM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipanata at the PSU Phuket campus yesterday (Apr 13). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipanata at the PSU Phuket campus yesterday (Apr 13). Photo: PR Dept

Officials inspect the 'second field hospital' set up at the PSU Phuket campus. Photo: Kathu Municipality

Officials inspect the ’second field hospital’ set up at the PSU Phuket campus. Photo: Kathu Municipality

The 'second field hospital' at the PSU Phuket campus can accommodate 150 patients. Photo: Kathu Municipality

The ’second field hospital’ at the PSU Phuket campus can accommodate 150 patients. Photo: Kathu Municipality

The temi robots donated yesterday. Photo: PR Dept

The temi robots donated yesterday. Photo: PR Dept

The ’second field hospital’ at the PSU Phuket campus can accommodate 150 patients. Photo: Kathu Municipality

The ’second field hospital’ at the PSU Phuket campus can accommodate 150 patients. Photo: Kathu Municipality

The ’second field hospital’ at the PSU Phuket campus can accommodate 150 patients. Photo: Kathu Municipality

The ’second field hospital’ at the PSU Phuket campus can accommodate 150 patients. Photo: Kathu Municipality

Governor Phakaphong broke the news at an event at the campus yesterday (Apr 13) held to mark the handing over of two “temi” robots to health officials to reduce their exposure to COVID-19 patients.

The use of the robots is expected to create a safer way for doctors and nurses to interact with patients, and help prevent the spread of the virus.

True Corporation PLC donated the two robots. Present to hand over the two robots were Chalerm Udomkhun, True Corporation’s Marketing Manager of the Upper Southern Region, and Wanaree Chanpet, True Corp’s Phuket Sales Manager.

The use of robot technology helps to ensure the safety of medical personnel as they are highly prone to infection due to having to interact with patients directly, said Governor Phakaphong.

The robots are able measure a patient’s fever, deliver medicine to patients and doctors will be able to talk with patients through a screen and camera in order to be able to chat and answer questions, and each robot also has an automatic hand sanitiser fitted at the back, he explained.

“If there is a fever, the doctor will inquire about the history and if there is any doubt, the system will connect the data with the communicable disease control unit for re-examination,” he added.

“These robots can support doctors and nurses by helping them to avoid infection,” Governor Phakaphong said.

The robots are to be used at the “second field hospital” at the campus, which Kathu Municipality has spent B14 million baht on setting up.

An official ceremony is scheduled to be held at the campus tomorrow to mark the occasion.

Phuket officials have been quiet on the number of patients currently receiving care the “first field hospital”, set up at the Convention Hall at the site of the still-incomplete “new” Phuket Provincial Hall complex on the south side of Phuket Town.

The centre can accommodate 110 patients.

Six days ago Governor Phakaphong would only note the centre had “more than 20 patients”. (See here.)

 

