Boy, 12 months old, and woman, 97, among 10 new COVID cases in Phuket, total hits 188

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Apr 14) announced 10 more confirmed cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, all from the Bang Tao area of Cherng Talay.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 April 2020, 12:43PM

Image: PR Dept

Seven of the new cases, including a 1-year-old boy and a 97-year-old woman, all relate to one man in Bang Tao who was confirmed as infected only on Saturday.

The new cases reported today bring the total number of people in Phuket infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 188.

According to the report released this morning, so far 2,401 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus since the outbreak began, said the report. Of these were 10 “new cases”.

Of the 2,401 placed under observation, 2,229 “Persons Under Investigation” (PUI) had been checked and gone home. The remaining 172 were taken to hospital for treatment, said the report.

A total of 115 people are still receiving hospital treatment, with three people suffering severe symptoms, the report noted.

Of those, 57 are waiting for test results to confirm whether they have COVID-19.

The report noted that 72 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care.

According to the report, the proactive screening underway, which launched in Patong last week and has since been extended to every other subdistrict (tambon) on the island, has so far checked 4,079 people for possible infection.

Of those, 38 people screened in the checks from Apr 2-10 have been confirmed as infected with the virus. The people tested from the campaign on Apr 11 did not identify any people infected with the virus. Test results are still pending for the people checked on Sunday and Monday (Apr 12-13) in the campaign.

The committee gave limited details of the 10 new cases announced today as follows:

Case 179. A Thai man, 24, a graphic artist who had close contact with Case 174 (see here). The man lives in Bang Tao. He became ill on Apr 7. One person had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 180. A Thai man, 20, a company employee and a younger sibling of Case 179, and who had close contact with Case 174. He lives in Bang Tao and became ill on Apr 8. One person had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 181. A Thai woman, 59, a maid who had close contact with Case 171. She lives in Bang Tao and became ill on Apr 7. Four people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 182, A Thai girl, 13, a student who had close contact and lived in the same house in Bang Tao as Case 181. She became ill on Apr 6. Four people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 183. A Thai man, 70, a security guard who had close contact with and lived in the same house in Bang Tao as Case 171. He became ill on Mar 27. Six people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 184. A Thai woman, 22, a student who had close contact with and lived in the same house in Bang Tao as Case 174. She became ill on Mar 28. Fifteen people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 185. A Thai woman, 22, a student and twin sister of Case 184. She had close contact and lived in the same house in Bang Tao as Case 174. She became ill on Apr 9. Fifteen people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 186. A Thai boy, 1 year old, who had close contact with and lived in the same house in Bang Tao as Case 174. He became ill on Apr 12. Sixteen people had high risk exposure to the boy.

Case 187. A Thai man, 36, a glass contractor who had close contact with and lived in the same house n Bang Tao as Case 174. he became ill on Mar 29. Nineteen people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 188. A woman, 97 years old, official status listed as “unemployed”. She had close contact with and lived in the same house in Bang Tao as Case 174. The woman was not showing any signs of infection when she tested positive for the virus. Fourteen people had high risk exposure to the woman.