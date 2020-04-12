THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Four new Phuket COVID cases as ‘proactive’ campaign yields results

Four new Phuket COVID cases as ‘proactive’ campaign yields results

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Apr 12) announced four more confirmed cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

COVID-19Coronaviruspatong
By The Phuket News

Sunday 12 April 2020, 12:21PM

Image: PR Dept

Image: PR Dept

The new cases reported today bring the total number of people in Phuket infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 176.

According to the report released this morning, so far 2,264 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus, said the report. Of these were four “new cases”.

Of the 2,264 placed under observation, 2,085 “Persons Under Investigation” (PUI) had been checked and gone home. The remaining 179 had or are still receiving hospital treatment, said the report.

Of those, 65 are waiting for test results to confirm whether they have COVID-19.

The report noted that 61 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care.

According to the report, the proactive screening underway which launched in Patong last week has so far checked 3,388 people for possible infection.

Mitsu Tiansin Motors

Of those, 35 people screened in the checks from Apr 2-6 have been confirmed as infected with the virus. Of the people checked on Apr 7 in the proactive campaign, two tested positive. Test results are still pending for the people checked on Apr 10-11 in the campaign.

The committee gave limited details of the four new cases announced today as follows:

Case 173. A Thai woman, 20, a student who studied in Bangkok. She had close contact with confirmed case in Bangkok. She lives in Thepkrasattri subdistrict in Thalang, and did not show any signs of infection when she was tested. Three people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 174. A Thai man, 68, the owner of an aluminum business in Bang Tao. He had contact with Case 94 (see here). He lived in Bang Tao, Cherng Talay and became ill on Mar 19. Twenty-three people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 175. A Thai woman, 40, a staffer at an entertainment venue in Patong. She had close contact with Case 164, a waitress at the Tiger complex on Bangla Rd in Patong (see here). She became ill on Apr 4. Fifteen people had high risk exposure tot his patient.

Case 176. A Thai man, 55, a taxi driver who had close contact and lived in the same house in Wichit as Case 123 (see here). He became ill on Mar 20. Three people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Property Guide: Pandemic and property
Phuket tourism businesses finally ordered to shutter
Free treatment for all virus patients
Man 20, surrenders to police with one ya bah pill so he can get food in prison
Man, 28, found dead on Khao Rang
Russia airlifts 228 tourists trapped in Phuket
Two new COVID-19 cases in Phuket, total hits 172
Cold water poured on fun at Songkran
PM condemns curfew breakers
Phuket Governor bans sale of alcohol ‘until further notice’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket preps for lockdown! 5 hotels exempt from closing? Phuket COVID-19 measures || April 10
Mango picker killed by wild elephant
50 new national COVID-19 cases, one more death
Phuket confirms nine new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 170
Protecting society’s most vulnerable

 

Phuket community
Phuket Governor bans sale of alcohol ‘until further notice’

Sorry but I don't understand how this prevents the spread of Covid 19? Maybe some Thai official ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor bans sale of alcohol ‘until further notice’

Will they soon be banning food as i assume that is potentially a "social gathering" too. T...(Read More)

PM condemns curfew breakers

I agree with army general Prayut when he means that there are many thai people at high society level...(Read More)

PM condemns curfew breakers

Fighting already 100 days? That is not true, from end December till mid February tourists from China...(Read More)

Russia airlifts 228 tourists trapped in Phuket

So, the announced closure of Phuket Airport by April 10th is not a closure at all. Is ok, but than s...(Read More)

Phuket officials to launch islandwide door-to-door checks for COVID-19

one question,do not you think that this action door to door can help the spread of the virus...........(Read More)

Phuket Governor bans sale of alcohol ‘until further notice’

Stupid is as stupid does...(Read More)

Phuket confirms nine new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 170

And how many of those 170 have been fatal? How many have even put the patient in "serious"...(Read More)

Phuket people asked to prepare for ‘Tambon Lockdown’

Can we go out for exercise ? ...(Read More)

AKA Thailand star Manel Kape is UFC bound

He signed the contract end of March(30 or 31).Looks like they never heard about social distancing or...(Read More)

 

BB and B
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
Pavilions Home Video
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand

 