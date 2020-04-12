Four new Phuket COVID cases as ‘proactive’ campaign yields results

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Apr 12) announced four more confirmed cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

COVID-19Coronaviruspatong

By The Phuket News

Sunday 12 April 2020, 12:21PM

Image: PR Dept

The new cases reported today bring the total number of people in Phuket infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 176.

According to the report released this morning, so far 2,264 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus, said the report. Of these were four “new cases”.

Of the 2,264 placed under observation, 2,085 “Persons Under Investigation” (PUI) had been checked and gone home. The remaining 179 had or are still receiving hospital treatment, said the report.

Of those, 65 are waiting for test results to confirm whether they have COVID-19.

The report noted that 61 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care.

According to the report, the proactive screening underway which launched in Patong last week has so far checked 3,388 people for possible infection.

Of those, 35 people screened in the checks from Apr 2-6 have been confirmed as infected with the virus. Of the people checked on Apr 7 in the proactive campaign, two tested positive. Test results are still pending for the people checked on Apr 10-11 in the campaign.

The committee gave limited details of the four new cases announced today as follows:

Case 173. A Thai woman, 20, a student who studied in Bangkok. She had close contact with confirmed case in Bangkok. She lives in Thepkrasattri subdistrict in Thalang, and did not show any signs of infection when she was tested. Three people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 174. A Thai man, 68, the owner of an aluminum business in Bang Tao. He had contact with Case 94 (see here). He lived in Bang Tao, Cherng Talay and became ill on Mar 19. Twenty-three people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 175. A Thai woman, 40, a staffer at an entertainment venue in Patong. She had close contact with Case 164, a waitress at the Tiger complex on Bangla Rd in Patong (see here). She became ill on Apr 4. Fifteen people had high risk exposure tot his patient.

Case 176. A Thai man, 55, a taxi driver who had close contact and lived in the same house in Wichit as Case 123 (see here). He became ill on Mar 20. Three people had high risk exposure to this patient.