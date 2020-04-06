Phuket officials announce just four ‘new’ cases of COVID, total hits 123

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Apr 6) announced four more confirmed cases of people in Phuket infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the total number of people in Phuket infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 123.

Monday 6 April 2020, 03:43PM

Image: PR Dept

Among today’s confirmed cases announced are 22 people had high risk exposure to Case 121 who worked at Phuket International Airport.

According to the report released today, health officials have checked 1,345,794 people at the airport, an increase of 1,181 on the number presented yesterday, day two of a nationwide ban on all international flight arrivals in the country.

The report again, for the eighth consecutive day, reported 38,424 people in total had been checked at “other ports”, which includes the Phuket Check Point at the bridge onto the island, since the outbreak began.

Today’s report noted that so far 1,695 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus since the outbreak began. Of these 1,474 “Persons Under Investigation” (PUI) had been checked and gone home.

Of the remaining cases, 98 are waiting for test results to confirm whether they have COVID-19, and 94 had or are still receiving hospital treatment, said the report.

Four people who had been confirmed as infected had recovered and been discharged from hospital care, the report added.

The committee gave limited details of the four new cases announced today as follows:

Case 120. A Thai woman, age not reported, a service staffer at the pub on Bangla Rd. She lived in Patong. She became ill on March 28.

Case 121. A Thai man, 28, a staffer at Phuket International Airport. He lied in the same house as Case 90 (see here). He became ill on Apr 2. Twenty-two people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 122. A Thai man, 57, who worked at a restaurant on the Patong beachfront. He is the husband of and lived with Case 92 (see here). He became ill on Apr 3. No people had high risk exposure to this patient, said the report.

Case 123. A Thai woman, 17, a student who was staying in Wichit with her aunt, who is Case 103 (see here). The 17-year-old became ill on Mar 30. Nine people had high risk exposure to this patient.