PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Apr 4) announced nine more confirmed cases of people in Phuket infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the total number of people in Phuket infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 107.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 4 April 2020, 09:01PM

Image: PR Dept

According to the report released today, health officials have checked 1,329,777 people at the airport and a further 38,424 checked at “other ports” since the outbreak began.

In short, a further 1,590 people were checked at the airport during the 24-hour period, but an official number of zero people have been checked at the Phuket Check Point for the past six days. (See previous reports here, here, here, here and here.)

So far 1,423 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus, said the report. Of these were nine “new cases”.

Of the 1,423 placed under observation, 1,185 “Persons Under Investigation” (PUI) had been checked and gone home. The remaining 211 had or are still receiving hospital treatment, said the report.

Of those, 129 are waiting for test results to confirm whether they have COVID-19.

The report noted that 17 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care.

The committee gave limited details of the nine new cases announced today as follows:

Case 101. An Estonian man, 57, a foreign tourist who had travelled through many countries. He had a history of visiting entertainment areas on Bangla Rd. According to the report, no people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 102. A Frenchman, 24, a foreign tourist who had travelled through many countries. He had a history of visiting entertainment areas on Bangla Rd. He had close contact to Case 101. Again, the report said no people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 103. A Thai woman, 39, a receptionist at a hotel in Patong. She became ill on Mar 26. Seventeen people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 104. A Thai man, 23, a student without a history of traveling abroad. He became ill on Mar 25. Seven people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 105. A Thai woman, 39, a service staffer at an entertainment venue on Bangla Rd. She became ill on Mar 26. Two people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 106. A Thai man, 38, a receptionist at a hotel in Patong. He worked at the same hotel as Case 69 (see here) and and Case 90 (see here). The report did not note when the man became ill. The report also noted that no people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 107. A Thai woman, 27, Chinese language teacher. She is the daughter of Case 91, an accountant at a hotel in Nai Harn (see here). The woman had a history of contact with foreign tourists and a history of contact with Case 63 – a 69-year-old Australian hotel manager who spent most of his time in Khao Lak (see here). The report did not note when the woman became ill. The report also noted that no people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 108. A Thai man, 19, a student and the son son of Case 91 (see here) and he had close contact with Case 107 (above).

Case 109. A Filipino man, 27, a hotel receptionist in Patong. He worked at the same hotel as Case 106 (above), and as such also worked close with Case 69 and Case 90. (See Case 69 here and Case 90 here.) The report did not note when the man became ill. The report did note that no people had high risk exposure to this patient.