All six new Phuket confirmed COVID-19 cases worked or visited Bangla Rd, total cases hit 75

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Apr 1) announced six more confirmed cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, with all six either working on or visiting Bangla Rd in Patong.

patongCOVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 1 April 2020, 01:01PM

All six newly announced cases involved people who worked or visited Bangla Rd in Patong. Image: PR Dept

The new cases reported today bring the total number of people in Phuket infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 75.

According to the report released this morning, health officials have checked 1,325,678 people at the airport and a further 38,424 checked at “other ports” since the outbreak began.

So far 1,092 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus, said the report. Of these were six “new cases”.

Of the 1,092 placed under observation, 970 “Persons Under Investigation” (PUI) had been checked and gone home. The remaining 107 had or are still receiving hospital treatment, said the report.

Of those, 47 are waiting for test results to confirm whether they have COVID-19.

The report noted that 15 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care.

The committee gave limited details of the seven new cases announced today as follows:

Case 70. A Russian woman, 28, who stayed in Patong longer than one month. She often went to Bangla Rd and had contact with foreign tourists. She became ill on Mar 25. Two people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 71. A Thai man, 54, who worked at an entertainment venue on Bangla Rd and had contact with foreign tourists. He became ill on Mar 25. One person had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 72. A Thai woman, 37, who worked in Patong and often went to Bangla Rd. She became ill on Mar 22. Three people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 73. A Thai man, 25, who worked as a security guard for an entertainment venue on Bangla Rd and had contact with foreign tourists. He did not exhibit any symptoms of infection, but was checked as he had high risk exposure to a person who has been confirmed as infected. Fifteen people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 74. A Thai woman, 34, who worked at an entertainment venue on Bangla Rd and had contact with foreign tourists. She became ill on Mar 20. Seven people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 75. A Thai woman, 26, who worked at an entertainment venue in Bangla Rd and had contact with foreign tourists. She became ill on Mar 22. Two people had high risk exposure to this patient.

The committee noted in today’s report that all new cases are relevant to Bangla Rd.

The committee also noted, “For those who have had high risk exposure but are not experiencing any of the symptoms of infection, please isolate yourselves and avoid meeting people. Wear a face mask at all times and wash your hands frequently with soap or sanitiser.

“If you have a fever, coughing, runny nose or difficulty breathing, please quickly see doctor and do not withhold any information [from health officials],” the report noted.