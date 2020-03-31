Canadian children among Phuket COVID-19 infected, total confirmed cases hit 69

PHUKET: Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Mar 31) announced seven more confirmed cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, including two young Canadian children.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 31 March 2020, 02:45PM

The inforgraphic posted with the report today (Mar 31). Image: PR Dept

The new cases reported today bring the total number of people in Phuket infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 69.

Of the 69 confirmed cases eight recovered and have returned home, and the remaining 61 cases received medical treatment. One is or was (report not clear) in a severe condition, the rest are in good condition, said the committee’s daily report for today (Mar 31).

Fifty-five patients are still waiting for results of laboratory tests to confirme whether or not they are infected with the virus.

Since the outbreak began, a total of 1,039 people have been recorded as persons under investigation (PUI), of those 63 are “new cases”, while 116 have received medical treatment and 923 have returned home, said the report.

The committee gave limited details of the seven new cases announced today as follows:

Case 63. An Australian man, 69, a hotel manager in Khao Lak who spent most of his time in Khao Lak. The man had no history of traveling abroad in the 14 days before he came to Phuket and stayed from Mar 19-21. The man already suffers from lung disease and receiving ongoing treatment. He became ill on Mar 24. Forty people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 64. A Thai woman, 26, “freelance” (sic). She had a history of visiting entertainment places in Bangla Rd, Patong, and often had contact with foreign tourists. She became ill on Mar 19. Two persons had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 65. A Canadian woman, 37, a school teacher at an international school in Phuket and the wife of a fellow Canadian school teacher who has already been confirmed as infected (Case 54, click here). The woman had no history of traveling abroad in the 14 days before she became ill on Mar 24. One person had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 66. A Canadian boy, 2, the son of a the Canadian husband and wife already confirmed (Cases 54 and 65). The boy became ill on Mar 28, said the report, Three people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 67. A Canadian girl, 4, the daughter of Cases 54 and 65. She became ill on Mar 28. Three people had high risk exposure to this patient, said today’s report.

Of note, The Phuket News independently confirmed yesterday that the Canadian man, his wife and two children were all admitted at the same time and received their laboratory test results confirming that they were all COVID-19 positive at the same time, but the Canadian man was “announced” as confirmed yesterday, while his wife and children were “announced” as confirmed only today.

Case 68. A Thai woman, 27, a yoga teacher. She had history of contact with foreign tourists, and became ill on Mar 25. Two people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 69. A Thai man, 34, a a hotel worker in Patong whose work involved working with foreign tourists. He became ill on Mar 27. Twenty-one people had high risk exposure to this patient.

The committee noted in today’s report that an increasing number number of those now being confirmed infected were subsequent infections from original carriers, and noted the high number of cases from Patong and people who worked closely with foreigners.

The committee urged, “If you in a risk group, even if you do not have any symptoms of illness, you should separate themselves from others, do not enter the community, wear face masks at all times and wash your hands with soap or alcohol often to prevent the spread of the disease.

“If your loved ones have a fever, sore throat, cough or are fatigued, have them see a doctor quickly and notify [any officials] as needed.”

The report signed off with the catchphrase: “True, thorough, urgent”.

“For general citizens, please strictly follow the recommendations of the Ministry of Public Health,” the report concluded.