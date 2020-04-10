THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket confirms nine new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 170

Phuket confirms nine new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 170

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee (CDC) today (Apr 10) announced nine more confirmed cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthpatong
By The Phuket News

Friday 10 April 2020, 01:26PM

The daily statistics. Photo: PR Dept

The daily statistics. Photo: PR Dept

The new cases reported today bring the total number of people in Phuket infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 170*.

According to the report released this morning, so far 2,059 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus. Of these were 9 “new cases”.

Of the 2,059 placed under observation, 1,898 “Persons Under Investigation” (PUI) have been checked and gone home. The remaining 119 had or are still receiving hospital treatment, said the report.

Of those, 42 are waiting for test results to confirm whether they have COVID-19.

The report noted that 50 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care.

The committee gave limited details of the nine new cases, but noted that four (cases 163, 164, 165 and 166) were discovered by CDC staff who had been proactively inspecting the Patong area as per the directive on home-checks.

The details provided of the new cases were as follows:

Case 162. A Thai woman, 56, a food seller in Patong, who had high risk exposure to Case 92 (see story here) and 114 (see story here). She became ill on March 29.

Case 163. A Thai woman, 37, a Waitress in EXTAT hotel.

Case 164. A Thai woman, 29, a Waitress in Tiger, Patong.

Case 165. A Thai woman, 45, a Receptionist in ROOM22 hotel, Patong.

Case 166. A Thai woman, 21, a tour desk operator.

Case 167. A Thai woman, 30, an operating room nurse of Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization Hospital, became ill on April 4.

Case 168. A Thai boy, 3, the son of a patient who was confirmed to be infected.

Case 169. A Thai man, 60, a seller rice / fresh snacks in front of a mosque. The father of the patient confirmed the infection.

Case 170. A Thai woman, 60, A food seller. The mother of the patient confirmed the infection.

* In response to a slew of queries about the different number of confirmed cases being reported by Phuket officials compared with the numbers being reported in the daily reports by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) at Government House in Bangkok, the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) earlier this week noted on its official Facebook page that the differences are because the CCSA and Phuket officials using use different cut-off times for compiling their reports. 

