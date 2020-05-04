PHUKET XTRA - May 4 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Fugitive arrested, accused of raping 2 girls |:| 18 new COVID cases for Thailand |:| Suspects in 2016 bombings caught |:| Bang Tao protest, Kamala-Cherng Talay road closed Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 4 May 2020, 07:04PM
