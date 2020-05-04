THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 18 new COVID cases! Alleged rapist caught! Patong Beach bomber caught? || May 4

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 18 new COVID cases! Alleged rapist caught! Patong Beach bomber caught? || May 4

PHUKET XTRA - May 4 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Fugitive arrested, accused of raping 2 girls |:| 18 new COVID cases for Thailand |:| Suspects in 2016 bombings caught |:| Bang Tao protest, Kamala-Cherng Talay road closed Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 4 May 2020, 07:04PM

Phuket community
Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

Sure the Chinese will, they are quite obedient used follow every BS they are told to do...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

LOL.... ' tourists who want to spend at least one month in Thailand have to provide health certi...(Read More)

Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again

@ Dave_C. Guess that V/G only thinks/talk about departing Thai in relation with village heads permi...(Read More)

Help Phuket Today providing assistance to poor and migrant families

DeK, A comment is a comment ( on invitation PN). Your regular labeling someone as being a 'ser...(Read More)

National COVID-19 report: 18 new cases, no new deaths

"CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the figures will not be confirmed until testing is ...(Read More)

Help Phuket Today providing assistance to poor and migrant families

Doesn't matter if K. is H1 or not. Both are not to be taken seriously....(Read More)

TAT lists businesses and activities allowed to reopen

@parisszzz why negative racist comment - many Thais who go to the beaches are also impacted by this ...(Read More)

TAT lists businesses and activities allowed to reopen

@pariszzz Just because Thai people hate you, doesn't mean that they hate us all. Maybe you sho...(Read More)

Fugitive, 24, arrested on warrants for raping teenage girls, fraud

Boy-oh-boy...this low-life predator needs to pay dearly for what he has done. Hopefully a couple wa...(Read More)

Help Phuket Today providing assistance to poor and migrant families

Thinks like K,writes like K,must be K....(Read More)

 

