THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Fugitive, 24, arrested on warrants for raping teenage girls, fraud

Fugitive, 24, arrested on warrants for raping teenage girls, fraud

PHUKET: A 24-year-old man has been arrested on three outstanding arrest warrants, for raping two teenage girls in Phuket three years ago, and for using one of the girl’s identities to create a Facebook page in order to sell products online.

crimeviolencepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 4 May 2020, 08:45AM

The man was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon (May 2). Photo: Wichit Police

The man was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon (May 2). Photo: Wichit Police

Wichit Police, led by Lt Col Chatchai Chunu, together arrested the man at Phanthep Condotown in Phuket Town yesterday afternoon (May 2).

In his report of the arrest, Lt Col Chatchai explained that police had received a tip-off that the man lived in a room at the condo building.

Police went to the scene and saw the man’s mother walking out from the building at around 2:30pm. Police then entered the building and found the man hiding under a bed in one of the rooms, Lt Col Chatchai added.

In his report, Lt Col Chatchai noted that the man was wanted on three arrest warrants issued by the Phuket Provincial Court, as follows:

Arrest warrant no. 719/2560 issued on Dec 6, 2017, for the charge of rape; indecency with a person over 15 years but not yet over 18 years of age by deception, threat, or force; sexual trafficking; and extortion.

Arrest warrant no. 14/2561 issued on Jan 8, 2018, for the charge of kidnapping a child under 15; rape of a girl over 15 years but not yet over 18 years of age; and extortion.

Arrest warrant no. 68/2561, for the charge of fraud.

According to a Wichit Police report filed by Lt Kwansirinat Thairat on Nov 26, 2017, a 33-year-old woman reported to police at 8:55pm that her 15-year-old daughter and her daughter’s friend, also 15, had been raped.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

The woman explained that her daughter’s friend had invited her daughter to go to a waterfall at Ao Yon.

At the waterfall, the woman’s daughter met the man, who later used a knife to threaten her in order to rape her.

The man told the daughter that if she informed police, he would attack her family members, the woman noted in her formal complaint to the police.

However, after the two teenage girls returned home, the daughter’s friend told the mother that she had been previously raped by the man.

The man threatened to post photos of her naked on social media if she did not take the woman’s daughter to see him, the mother explained in her complaint.

The charge of fraud against the man follows a formal complaint filed with the Wichit Police on Mar 19 this year.

According to that formal complaint, recorded by Pol Capt Chatree Chuwichian, the woman’s daughter reported to police that a person had used her name to create a Facebook account in order to sell products online.

The daughter explained that the person may have obtained information from her ID card which she had used to register on the TikTok app on her phone.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 04 May 2020 - 11:18:40 

Boy-oh-boy...this low-life predator needs to pay dearly for what he has done.  Hopefully a couple wais and a few hundred baht won't cut it.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Last chance’ plan for THAI Airways, warns Prayut
Virus toll on economy could last nine months, says PM
Kamala ‘controls’ not a ‘lockdown’: tambon deputy chief
More arrests as people continue to break nightly curfew
Phuket exodus numbers hit 50,000 as Governor praises efforts to get Thais home
Stores threatened with closure after stampede to buy booze
Kamala under ‘lockdown’ for protection
Coronation Day ceremony kept a simple affair
Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases for third consecutive day
German expat, 55, found hanged at home near Khao Lak
Virus deaths top 250,000 as billions raised for vaccine push
COVID-19 presents ‘golden year’ opportunity for wildlife, say experts
Curfew breakers spur new booze ban threat
Errant Yala COVID-19 spike triggers probe
Phuket exodus lulls to steady stream of people leaving the island

 

Phuket community
Virus deaths top 250,000 as billions raised for vaccine push

It seems to me all the government's drag there feet and and let all the old die to safe there pe...(Read More)

Phuket exodus numbers hit 50,000 as Governor praises efforts to get Thais home

If they have 50k leaving now, their 100k estimate of non Phuket Thai's living here is way way o...(Read More)

Vendors warned against selling alcohol outside of mandated hours

I have to say, it's a fantastic way of enabling the black market to thrive. Reminiscent of Ind...(Read More)

Cherng Talay high-risk area lockdown leaves west coast road closed

I was addressing a specific question by Geno. I'm all for lock downs. I hope the Kamalians go st...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

Good news. Now what is it that most tourists come to Thailand for? Oh yes, the beaches, the night...(Read More)

Phuket exodus numbers hit 50,000 as Governor praises efforts to get Thais home

50,000 people!! That is nearly two thirds of the amount of people in one capital city in Australia!...(Read More)

Kamala under ‘lockdown’ for protection

You may want to check your sources- Kamala residents have de-bunked this article....(Read More)

Kamala under ‘lockdown’ for protection

Your first paragraph is mis-leading as people may leave and return to Kamala as long as they have wr...(Read More)

Cherng Talay high-risk area lockdown leaves west coast road closed

@ChristySweet maybe you are in Bang Tao otherwise I don't understand. The local authorities in ...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

Wow,if 5-Star Hotels in Monaco,UAE,Singapore etc. are made up of a clientele like the choleric LaLa...(Read More)

 

BB and B
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pavilions Home Video
Seara Sports
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
CMI - Thailand

 