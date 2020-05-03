Fugitive, 24, arrested on warrants for raping teenage girls, fraud

PHUKET: A 24-year-old man has been arrested on three outstanding arrest warrants, for raping two teenage girls in Phuket three years ago, and for using one of the girl’s identities to create a Facebook page in order to sell products online.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 4 May 2020, 08:45AM

The man was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon (May 2). Photo: Wichit Police

Wichit Police, led by Lt Col Chatchai Chunu, together arrested the man at Phanthep Condotown in Phuket Town yesterday afternoon (May 2).

In his report of the arrest, Lt Col Chatchai explained that police had received a tip-off that the man lived in a room at the condo building.

Police went to the scene and saw the man’s mother walking out from the building at around 2:30pm. Police then entered the building and found the man hiding under a bed in one of the rooms, Lt Col Chatchai added.

In his report, Lt Col Chatchai noted that the man was wanted on three arrest warrants issued by the Phuket Provincial Court, as follows:

Arrest warrant no. 719/2560 issued on Dec 6, 2017, for the charge of rape; indecency with a person over 15 years but not yet over 18 years of age by deception, threat, or force; sexual trafficking; and extortion.

Arrest warrant no. 14/2561 issued on Jan 8, 2018, for the charge of kidnapping a child under 15; rape of a girl over 15 years but not yet over 18 years of age; and extortion.

Arrest warrant no. 68/2561, for the charge of fraud.

According to a Wichit Police report filed by Lt Kwansirinat Thairat on Nov 26, 2017, a 33-year-old woman reported to police at 8:55pm that her 15-year-old daughter and her daughter’s friend, also 15, had been raped.

The woman explained that her daughter’s friend had invited her daughter to go to a waterfall at Ao Yon.

At the waterfall, the woman’s daughter met the man, who later used a knife to threaten her in order to rape her.

The man told the daughter that if she informed police, he would attack her family members, the woman noted in her formal complaint to the police.

However, after the two teenage girls returned home, the daughter’s friend told the mother that she had been previously raped by the man.

The man threatened to post photos of her naked on social media if she did not take the woman’s daughter to see him, the mother explained in her complaint.

The charge of fraud against the man follows a formal complaint filed with the Wichit Police on Mar 19 this year.

According to that formal complaint, recorded by Pol Capt Chatree Chuwichian, the woman’s daughter reported to police that a person had used her name to create a Facebook account in order to sell products online.

The daughter explained that the person may have obtained information from her ID card which she had used to register on the TikTok app on her phone.