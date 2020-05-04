National COVID-19 report: 18 new cases, no new deaths

THAILAND: The government on Friday (May 1) reported 18 new coronavirus cases, all foreigners in Songkhla, bringing the total to 2,740 across Thailand. No additional deaths were recorded, leaving the toll at 54.

By Bangkok Post

Monday 4 May 2020, 12:42PM

Medical staff wearing protective clothing conduct tests on residents for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Benan Setar Hospital, in the southern province of Yala, in late April. Photo: AFP

Today’s infections report marked a significant increase over the three new cases reported on yesterday. The majority of the confirmed new cases were in the southern border province of Yala, and were first reported by local health authorities last night.

The return to double-digit figures today was entirely due to foreigners entering the country.

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said all were at the immigration detention centre in Songkhla, 17 of them women.

The centre of attention is now 40 new cases found in Yala during the active case finding conducted by the provincial public health office in Yala.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the figures will not be confirmed until testing is completed at the lab in the Medical Sciences Department at the Public Health Ministry in Bangkok.

The samples from Songkhla have been tested at the labs of the department in Songkhla but the results turned negative, meaning they did not have the virus.

The ministry has decided to send the samples to the main labs in Bangkok for accuracy and Dr Taweesilp said the results are expected within days.

“The 40 cases in Yala are not announced today,” he told the press briefing.