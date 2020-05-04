THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

National COVID-19 report: 18 new cases, no new deaths

National COVID-19 report: 18 new cases, no new deaths

THAILAND: The government on Friday (May 1) reported 18 new coronavirus cases, all foreigners in Songkhla, bringing the total to 2,740 across Thailand. No additional deaths were recorded, leaving the toll at 54.

CoronavirusCOVID-19deathhealth
By Bangkok Post

Monday 4 May 2020, 12:42PM

Medical staff wearing protective clothing conduct tests on residents for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Benan Setar Hospital, in the southern province of Yala, in late April. Photo: AFP

Medical staff wearing protective clothing conduct tests on residents for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Benan Setar Hospital, in the southern province of Yala, in late April. Photo: AFP

Today’s infections report marked a significant increase over the three new cases reported on yesterday. The majority of the confirmed new cases were in the southern border province of Yala, and were first reported by local health authorities last night.

The return to double-digit figures today was entirely due to foreigners entering the country.

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said all were at the immigration detention centre in Songkhla, 17 of them women.

The centre of attention is now 40 new cases found in Yala during the active case finding conducted by the provincial public health office in Yala.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the figures will not be confirmed until testing is completed at the lab in the Medical Sciences Department at the Public Health Ministry in Bangkok.

The samples from Songkhla have been tested at the labs of the department in Songkhla but the results turned negative, meaning they did not have the virus.

The ministry has decided to send the samples to the main labs in Bangkok for accuracy and Dr Taweesilp said the results are expected within days.

“The 40 cases in Yala are not announced today,” he told the press briefing.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Vendors warned against selling alcohol outside of mandated hours
Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline
Shoppers rush out to buy booze amid fears of further bans
Flags to be flown at half-mast in respect of passing of Order of Malta Grand Master
Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases for second day, total holds at 220
Fugitive, 24, arrested on warrants for raping teenage girls, fraud
Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again
12 more Phuket curfew breakers arrested, bringing island total to 1,000
Phuket police bomb suspect run gives family of five on motorbike a lift to Yala
Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases, total holds at 220
Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s ‘Awesome Mix Tape’
Long weekenders ordered to self-isolate on arrival for 14 days
Helping Thailand’s starving elephants
TAT lists businesses and activities allowed to reopen
Bang Tao protest wins ‘local’ officers at lockdown checkpoint

 

Phuket community
Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again

Quote - "Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai explained yesterday that any people ...(Read More)

Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again

But ol' cha cha has sad no-one must travel between provinces, oh well, this is Thailand....(Read More)

Help Phuket Today providing assistance to poor and migrant families

HubertK, Dim your lights ! Hermann1 is Hermann1 and Kurt is Kurt. Get That ?...(Read More)

Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again

The point is that travellers are being left out in the cold having to make uninformed decisions in a...(Read More)

Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again

Can anybody tell me if I need a health clearance and the permission of the village chief to fly to B...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s ‘Awesome Mix Tape’

Can anybody tell me if I need a health clearance and the permission of the village chief to fly to B...(Read More)

TAT lists businesses and activities allowed to reopen

beach is not crow as supermarket. they do not open beach because they hate foriener who stayed?...(Read More)

Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again

["Everyone who has registered must leave on time,” Gen Rungrote said. "] ROFL. In 25 yea...(Read More)

TAT lists businesses and activities allowed to reopen

Why was there no mention of beaches? It is ridiculous that people can't be allowed to partake in...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s ‘Awesome Mix Tape’

Let’s all go walking on the beach tomorrow am ‘en mass’....(Read More)

 

BB and B
Seara Sports
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Pavilions Home Video
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 