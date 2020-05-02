Cherng Talay high-risk area lockdown leaves west coast road closed

PHUKET: The road joining Kamala with Cherng Talay on Phuket’s west coast will remain closed, villages on the border of the two popular subdistricts are under lockdown for fear of allowing the COVID-19 virus to spread.

Saturday 2 May 2020, 07:23PM

The checkpoints in Cherng Talay will remain until health officials order otherwise. Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor



Sgt Sutthirak Chuthong of the Cherng Talay Police explained this afternoon (May 2) that the villages included Baan Bang Tao Nai, Baan Haad Surin and Baan Bang Tao Nok.

The three villages are within the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) area of responsibility – and all three have been ordered by provincial health officials to remain under lockdown to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the island.

The lockdown of the three areas means motorists are not permitted to travel along the main road through the affected areas to reach Kamala to the south, Sgt Sutthirak explained.

Checkpoints preventing people from entering the areas will remain until health officials order otherwise, Sgt Sutthirak said.

“There are two checkpoints, one at either end of the main road entering the areas. One is at the intersection at the entrance to Surin Beach, which blocks traffic in both directions on Route 4030. Another checkpoint is located in front of Tesco Lotus Cherng Talay branch,” he added.

“If people want to go to other parts of Cherng Talay, please use Route 4025, better known as Srisoonthorn Rd.” Sug Sutthirak said.

Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) Chief MaAnn Samran told The Phuket News that Moo 2, Moo 3 and Moo 5 Cherng Talay had been declared risk areas for COVID-19.

“No people are allowed to enter or exit those areas except for in case of emergencies or for health officials or other officers to perform their duties,” he said.

Several checkpoints have been set up to prevent people from entering or exiting the affected areas, Mr MaAnn explained.

A checkpoint has even been set up in front of the SuperCheap store on the border of Moo 2 and Moo 3 to prevent people in either village area from entering the other.

Other checkpoints have been set up near Bluesiam Beach Club and near Mandara Condominium, Mr MaAnn said.

“Cherng Talay is a community with many people. Officers are working hard to contain the spread of COVID-19 from these areas," he added.

Additional reporting by Khunanya Wanchanwet.