Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ to end, five areas to remain under control

PHUKET: Following his announcement on Tuesday, Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has issued a special order announcing that the ‘Tambon Lockdown’ will end at midnight tonight (Apr 30), but five key areas of concern for the spread of COVID-19 will remain under ‘lockdown’ provisions.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 April 2020, 01:42PM

Kathu Police stop a car at a checkpoint on the subdistrict border yesterday (Apr 28). Photo: Kathu Police

In his order, issued last night, Governor Phakhaphong explained that the spread of COVID-19 in Phuket has been “partly controlled, so travelling between subdistricts will be allowed”.

However, the virus is still spreading in some areas, the Governor noted, requiring officials to keep several areas under control.

Cherng Talay
- Baan Bang Tao Nai, in Moo 2
- Baan Haad Surin, in Moo 3
- Baan Bang Tao Nok, in Moo 5

Koh Kaew
- Pracha Samakhee village in Baan Bang Khu, in Moo 2

Patong
- Bangla walking street

“For the mentioned areas in Cheng Talay and Koh Kaew, no people or vehicles are allowed to enter or exit of the areas, but people involved in emergency and essential services will be permitted past the checkpoints to be set up, namely those in the medical, telecommunications and postal services as well as drivers delivering consumer goods and produce and government officers performing their duties,” the order noted.

Any persons needing “absolutely necessary” travel out of the areas must first obtain permission from their District Chief.

District Chiefs must work with local police and village heads to set up checkpoints in the areas where the checkpoints will not greatly affect traffic, the order said.

For Bangla walking street, no people or vehicles are not allowed to enter or exit the area, except government officers performing their duties, the order added.

The remaining two risk areas were identified as:

Rassada
- Soi Bang Che Lao, in Moo 2

Wichit
- Chaofa Garden Home village

People living in these areas are to avoid going outside and doing any activities which may risk the spread of infection.

“If you necessarily need to go out, please wear a face mask and avoid places where people gather,” the order read.

Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) officers will test people in the areas as part of the “proactive screening campaign”, the order explained.

“Whoever is tested and considered to have a high risk of being infected will be taken under observation at one of the set locations,” the order noted.

Local administrative officers in the areas are to clean and sanitise all public areas in their areas of jurisdiction.

Any person who does not follow [these rules] will face punishment under Section 51 of the Communicable Disease Act, which has a maximum fine of up to B20,000, the order warned.

Violating the orders may also be punished under Section 18 of the Emergency Decree, which may incur a penalty of up to two years in prison or a fine of up to B40,000, or both, the order added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has issued a notice explaining that all provincial and health orders issued to prevent the spread of the virus will remain in effect from May 1, unless otherwise ordered.

