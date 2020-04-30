All Phuket lockdown orders remain in effect until further notice

PHUKET: All current and existing provincial and health orders issued to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus are to remain in effect from May 1 until otherwise ordered, by order of the Prime Minister.

COVID-19health

By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 April 2020, 11:24AM

All provincial orders issued by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana, including the ban on visiting any beaches in Phuket, remain in effect until otherwise ordered. Photo: PR Phuket

A notice issued by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announcing the continuation of all lockdown orders was posted on the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) official Facebook page at just after 9pm last night (Apr 29).

All orders issued by the Bangkok Governor and other provincial governors are to remain in effect from May 1, as well as all orders issued by air transport authorities, immigration officials, health officers and other relevant officials, the notice explained.

Previously, nearly all the provincial orders issued in Phuket were set to expire at midnight tonight (Apr 30).

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) issued a summary of the provincial orders issued in Phuket accurate as of Apr 2. The raft of orders includes a ban on visiting any of Phuket’s beaches and the forced closure of many types of businesses on the island.

Since then Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana issued a ban on the sale of alcohol and the provision that all people must wear a face mask at all times while in public, or else face a B20,000 fine.

All of these orders are to remain in effect until otherwise ordered.

Yesterday (Apr 28), Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana extended the closure of Phuket airport until May 15.

He has also announced his plan to lift the "Tambon Lockdown" in effect except for four key areas in Phuket, which remain a serious concern for the spread of COVID-19 in Phuket.