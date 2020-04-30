THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET: All current and existing provincial and health orders issued to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus are to remain in effect from May 1 until otherwise ordered, by order of the Prime Minister.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 April 2020, 11:24AM

All provincial orders issued by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana, including the ban on visiting any beaches in Phuket, remain in effect until otherwise ordered. Photo: PR Phuket

All provincial orders issued by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana, including the ban on visiting any beaches in Phuket, remain in effect until otherwise ordered. Photo: PR Phuket

The notice issued by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Image: PR Phuket

The notice issued by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Image: PR Phuket

A notice issued by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announcing the continuation of all lockdown orders was posted on the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) official Facebook page at just after 9pm last night (Apr 29).

All orders issued by the Bangkok Governor and other provincial governors are to remain in effect from May 1, as well as all orders issued by air transport authorities, immigration officials, health officers and other relevant officials, the notice explained.

Previously, nearly all the provincial orders issued in Phuket were set to expire at midnight tonight (Apr 30).

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) issued a summary of the provincial orders issued in Phuket accurate as of Apr 2. The raft of orders includes a ban on visiting any of Phuket’s beaches and the forced closure of many types of businesses on the island.

Since then Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana issued a ban on the sale of alcohol and the provision that all people must wear a face mask at all times while in public, or else face a B20,000 fine.

All of these orders are to remain in effect until otherwise ordered.

Yesterday (Apr 28), Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana extended the closure of Phuket airport until May 15.

He has also announced his plan to lift the "Tambon Lockdown" in effect except for four key areas in Phuket, which remain a serious concern for the spread of COVID-19 in Phuket.

Christy Sweet | 30 April 2020 - 13:22:56 

That's 8 weeks out of the 10 we'll need to eradicate community spread.   I bet it stops at 8 weeks though, which won't be enough unless mass testing is utilized.  These sudden, vague 180 degree 
 reversal  directives do no one any favors.  The airport gets cancelled at the last moment?  Piss- poor planning.

SEC2 | 30 April 2020 - 13:20:28 

I feel very, very sorry for the Thai people.  They are already suffering so much.  This extended shut down will do a lot of damage to the economy and the Thai peoples  mental welfare.   Let's hope that there will be a planned  end and not a continued extension to benefit the minority,

LALALA | 30 April 2020 - 13:08:54 

I can live with that, as long they open the tambons so I can get to Macro I don't really care.

Dave_C | 30 April 2020 - 12:41:33 

Welcome to Thailand

Bernie The Bolt | 30 April 2020 - 12:33:00 

Assuming this will include the sale of alcohol still being banned. Fortunately, I don't Need a beer... But enjoy a beer now and again... How can that have a detrimental effect on combating this hideous virus? I wonder if the loss in tax revenue will be reflected in the PM's bonus this year?

Shwe | 30 April 2020 - 11:47:28 

So all governors have been overridden by Prayut, so what are they in that position for, we have a dictator who decides everything.

 

