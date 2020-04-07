Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Governor order warns of B20k fine for not wearing mask in public

Phuket Governor order warns of B20k fine for not wearing mask in public

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has issued an order warning that persons in Phuket found not wearing a face mask while in a public area risk being fined up to B20,000.

COVID-19Coronavirus
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 7 April 2020, 01:23PM

The warning notice issued by the Phuket Provincial Office. Image: PR Dept / Phuket

The warning notice issued by the Phuket Provincial Office. Image: PR Dept / Phuket

A copy of the order posted by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department. Image: PR Phuket

A copy of the order posted by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department. Image: PR Phuket

« »

The order was posted on the PR Phuket official Facebook page last night (Apr 6). (See post here.)

The notice warned, “Any persons who exit a building must wear a face mask or fabric mask at all times, and any activities which may lead to the disease spreading are banned.

“Any person who does not follow [these rules] will face punishment under Section 51 of the Communicable Disease Act, which has a maximum fine of up to B20,000.”

BB and B

The notice was posted alongside the order, which was dated as signed by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday (Apr 6).

The order came into effect today (Apr 7).

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand registers 38 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death
Village chief kills monk, layman detained for curfew violation
Phuket Governor orders ’shut down’ for Chalong, Kathu
China reports no new coronavirus fatalities for first time as US deaths surge
144,000 lose jobs in shutdown
British PM in intensive care with coronavirus
Ban on all international flights to Thailand extended
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Rawai, Patong ’shut down’! New immigration measures coming soon? || April 6
After roughing it at Phuket crematorium building, stranded Russian tourists moved to resort
COVID-19 may have contributed to Hungarian tourist’s death, says doctor
Phuket officials announce just four ‘new’ cases of COVID, total hits 123
Governor exempts five hotels to receive new guests
Thailand logs 51 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths
Rawai checkpoint nabs curfew breakers, meth pills
Phuket Governor orders ’shut down’ for Karon, Rawai

 

Phuket community
After roughing it at Phuket crematorium building, stranded Russian tourists moved to resort

who really cares? they bought this on themselves travelling in the first place...(Read More)

Ban on all international flights to Thailand extended

does this mean any letters or parcels from outside Thailand sent by EMS will not be delivered?...(Read More)

Patong blockade: No face mask, no entry

Caution: Resident 'expurts' hard at work. Step away from the internet and breathe (whilst we...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders ’shut down’ for Chalong, Kathu

We red yesterday about Rawai lockdown.I live near Chalong circle and i can see cars and bikes going ...(Read More)

Patong blockade: No face mask, no entry

K,it's the second time on the same article you fail to read/understand what I wrote. Where did I...(Read More)

After roughing it at Phuket crematorium building, stranded Russian tourists moved to resort

When are Thai authorities going to catch up to the fact many infected do not exhibit symptoms. Thei...(Read More)

Phuket officials announce just four ‘new’ cases of COVID, total hits 123

Wow, the Phuket International Airport is a high risk Corona Covid-19 virus transmitting place. Was ...(Read More)

144,000 lose jobs in shutdown

One problem the Social Security department are giving people is that they have to somehow 'prove...(Read More)

144,000 lose jobs in shutdown

6.5 million is a drop in the ocean, especially if that includes immigrant workers. I would expect at...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders ‘Patong Shutdown’

That is not true about how long it remains available- it can be days.. ...(Read More)

 

CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Pavilions Home Video
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360

 