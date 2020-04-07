Phuket Governor order warns of B20k fine for not wearing mask in public

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has issued an order warning that persons in Phuket found not wearing a face mask while in a public area risk being fined up to B20,000.

COVID-19Coronavirus

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 7 April 2020, 01:23PM

A copy of the order posted by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department. Image: PR Phuket

The warning notice issued by the Phuket Provincial Office. Image: PR Dept / Phuket

The order was posted on the PR Phuket official Facebook page last night (Apr 6). (See post here.)

The notice warned, “Any persons who exit a building must wear a face mask or fabric mask at all times, and any activities which may lead to the disease spreading are banned.

“Any person who does not follow [these rules] will face punishment under Section 51 of the Communicable Disease Act, which has a maximum fine of up to B20,000.”

The notice was posted alongside the order, which was dated as signed by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday (Apr 6).

The order came into effect today (Apr 7).