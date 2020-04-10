Phuket Governor bans sale of alcohol ‘until further notice’

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has ordered a ban on the sale of alcohol in Phuket. The order comes into effect at 00:01am April 11 and will remain in effect until further notice.

By The Phuket News

Friday 10 April 2020, 09:15PM

The order came today at the daily meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee.

The order was publicly posted on the official Facebook page of the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department at 8:41pm tonight (see here.)

Breach of the order will constitute a breach of Section 52 of the Communicable Diseases Act, said the order. The penalty under Section 52 is up to one year in jail, or a fine of up to B100,000, or both.

The order, issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19, will remain in effect until further notice.

Of note, even wholesalers are included in the ban, as those issued liquor-selling license type 1 and type 2 under the Excise Tax Act (2017) are banned from selling any form of beverage containing alcohol.

Section 156 of the act defines license type 1 as for the sale of all kinds of liquor in the amount of at least 10 litres at a time, while license type 2 is for the sale of all kinds of liquor in the amount of under 10 litres at a time. (See act here.)