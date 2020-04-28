THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ lifted, apart from five key areas

Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ lifted, apart from five key areas

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana this evening announced the lifting of the “Tambon Lockdown”, except for five areas where the spread of COVID-19 is still of primary concern.

COVID-19Coronavirus
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 28 April 2020, 08:04PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatyan annoucned the lifting of the ’Tambon Lockdown’ this evening (Apr 28). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatyan annoucned the lifting of the ’Tambon Lockdown’ this evening (Apr 28). Photo: PR Dept

The “Tambon Lockdown”, brought into effect on Apr 13, prohibited any non-essential travel between any of Phuket’s 17 subdistricts in the hope of preventing the spread of the virus.

The announcement to lift the lockdown followed the meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee earlier today (Apr 28).

The areas that will remain under quarantine are:

Thanyapura Health 360
  1. Patong: Bangla Rd
  2. Cherng Talay: Bang Tao Moo Baan 2, 3 and 5
  3. Koh Kaew: Moo Baan Prachasamakhee, in Moo  2
    – All three areas to have checkpoints on the roads into and out of the area, proactive screening and strict measures for residents to refrain from leaving their homes
  4. Rassada: Moo 2, Soi Bang Chee Lao
  5. Chao Fa Garden Village, in Wichit
    – both areas to have proactive screening and strict measures for residents to refrain from leaving their homes

“In this regard, people are asked to still strictly follow public health guidelines, which include wearing a face mask in public at all times, to wash their hands often and maintain social distance from other people” said the announcement posted by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) this evening.

Further announcements are to follow, the PR Phuket report noted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket lockdown continues, for now? Bangkok talks reopening! || April 28
’Royal Kitchen’ cooking up 34,000 free meals for Phuket’s COVID-afflicted
Moody’s Investors Service Gives Thailand Stable Outlook
B5,000 aid paid to 7.5mn people
Phuket turtle nest under inspection after 76 eggs fail to produce younglings
France, Spain to announce lockdown exit plan as Aussies hit waves
Power outage to affect Koh Siray
PSU launches COVID-19 ‘rapid test’
Village chief nabbed for virus sticker scam
Phuket marks second COVID death
Woman downs rat poison in handout protest
If Cabinet approves, Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ to ease
GPO gearing up to produce Favipiravir
Lockdown to linger: Some restrictions to ease
Airlines set to return as ban on domestic flights ends

 

Phuket community
If Cabinet approves, Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ to ease

OMG knock me down with a feather. I agree with @Kurt !...(Read More)

If Cabinet approves, Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ to ease

again for non thai speakers ho will the app work & how a bout some maps defining the Tambons , ...(Read More)

Emergency decree extended until end of May

Christy Sweet@ it’s not SARS 2 - less fatal but more infectious death rate is very low check Singa...(Read More)

Village chief nabbed for virus sticker scam

There should be made a very good conviction+ punishment example of this Headman. Not only for his di...(Read More)

If Cabinet approves, Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ to ease

“If subdistricts are re-opened on May 1. They must be under certain conditions. Everyone who live...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

"Listen to the scientists,not listen to politicians" Yeah,right Kurt. Or even better,list...(Read More)

If Cabinet approves, Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ to ease

Hope the muslim cleric on Phuket will during Ramadan promote strongly social distancing in mosques d...(Read More)

If Cabinet approves, Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ to ease

Cherngtalay, area in question specific is Bang Tao. All confirmed cases . Quarantine Bang Tao and...(Read More)

Lockdown to linger: Some restrictions to ease

Well, if it still results in fewer fatalities in 4 months than our roads do every single day then we...(Read More)

If Cabinet approves, Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ to ease

Provincial governors also have significant freedom in making decisions about openings for their dist...(Read More)

 

Mitsu Tiansin Motors
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Pavilions Home Video
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Seara Sports
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand

 