Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ lifted, apart from five key areas

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana this evening announced the lifting of the “Tambon Lockdown”, except for five areas where the spread of COVID-19 is still of primary concern.

COVID-19Coronavirus

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 28 April 2020, 08:04PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatyan annoucned the lifting of the ’Tambon Lockdown’ this evening (Apr 28). Photo: PR Dept

The “Tambon Lockdown”, brought into effect on Apr 13, prohibited any non-essential travel between any of Phuket’s 17 subdistricts in the hope of preventing the spread of the virus. The announcement to lift the lockdown followed the meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee earlier today (Apr 28). The areas that will remain under quarantine are: Patong: Bangla Rd Cherng Talay: Bang Tao Moo Baan 2, 3 and 5 Koh Kaew: Moo Baan Prachasamakhee, in Moo 2

– All three areas to have checkpoints on the roads into and out of the area, proactive screening and strict measures for residents to refrain from leaving their homes Rassada: Moo 2, Soi Bang Chee Lao Chao Fa Garden Village, in Wichit

– both areas to have proactive screening and strict measures for residents to refrain from leaving their homes

“In this regard, people are asked to still strictly follow public health guidelines, which include wearing a face mask in public at all times, to wash their hands often and maintain social distance from other people” said the announcement posted by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) this evening. Further announcements are to follow, the PR Phuket report noted.