THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket people asked to prepare for ‘Tambon Lockdown’

Phuket people asked to prepare for ‘Tambon Lockdown’

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavitpatana has issued an order for all subdistricts on the island to come under “lockdown”, with no non-essential travel beyond subdistrict borders permitted, starting next Monday (Apr 13), Songkran Day.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 9 April 2020, 10:12PM

Governor Phakaphong at the meeting earlier today (Apr 9). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Governor Phakaphong at the meeting earlier today (Apr 9). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Governor Phakaphong at the meeting earlier today (Apr 9). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Governor Phakaphong at the meeting earlier today (Apr 9). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The meeting today was fully attended. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The meeting today was fully attended. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The meeting today was fully attended. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The meeting today was fully attended. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Provincial Administrative Chief (Palad) Wikrom Jaktee speaks to the media after the meeting. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Provincial Administrative Chief (Palad) Wikrom Jaktee speaks to the media after the meeting. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Page one of the three-page order. Image: PR Dept

Page one of the three-page order. Image: PR Dept

Page two of the three-page order. Image: PR Dept

Page two of the three-page order. Image: PR Dept

Page three of the three-page order. Image: PR Dept

Page three of the three-page order. Image: PR Dept

« »

The lockdown will be in effect 24 hours a day, from 00.01am on April 13 to 11:59pm on April 26, a total of 14 days “or until the situation is resolved”, said the order.

Six Phuket subdistricts (“tambon” in Thai) – Patong, Karon, Chalong, Rawai, Kathu and Srisoonthorn – are already under lockdown orders, brought into effect over the past week.

The order to shut down the remaining 11 tambon on the island came at the meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee at Phuket Provincial Hall this afternoon (Apr 9), and the order was posted in Thai on the official Facebook page of the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department this evening. (See here.)

Governor Phakaphong urged all people on the island to remain in their places of residence as much as possible during the lockdown in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Also during the fortnight, teams of officers and volunteers will conduct door-to-door checks of households to check the temperatures of residents in the hope of identifying infected people early and hence prevent the virus from spreading further.

“Officers will check the temperature of all people in each area. If any person is suspected of being infected, they will be sent to a hospital specified by the province,” Governor Phakaphong said in the order.

“Officers must clean every public area, and every store by using sterilizing sanitiser,” he added.

“If there are employees who need to work in a hotel. The hotel must find a room for them to stay and must inform the authorities of the number and the details of the people being accommodated.

“And local government officials must publicize this order to people in their areas,” he added.

Only people involved in emergency and essential services will be permitted past the checkpoints to be set up, namely those in the medical, telecommunications and postal services as well as drivers delivering consumer goods and produce and government officers performing their duties.

Any persons needing “absolutely necessary” travel beyond the tambon borders must first obtain permission from their District Chief, the order notes.

The order urged people to prepare for the lockdown, but warned against hoarding. The order did not define the punishment for hoarding, only that punishment for hoarding will be at the “officers’ discretion”.

BB and B

SERIOUS ENFORCEMENT

“The implementation of this order requires the cooperation of all people in Phuket to stop the spread of COVID-19 as soon as possible, which if left for a long time will cause serious damage to someone or affect the public interest. Therefore [I] cannot grant the right to dispute [the order] under Section 30 of the Administrative Procedure Act 1996,” Governor Phakaphong said.

Governor Phakaphong warned that breaking the order was punishable under Section 52 of the Communicable Disease Act 2015, which can incur a maximum penalty of up to one year in prison or a fine of up to B100,000, or both.

Breach of the order may also be punished under Section 18 of the Emergency Decree, which may incur a penalty of up to two years in prison or a fine of up to B40,000, or both, the order noted.

CALL FOR SUPPORT

“To pass through this crisis quickly, we have to ask for cooperation from people to stay home all the time ‘like a 24-hour curfew’ for 14 days after this Monday (Apr 13),” Phuket Provincial Administrative Chief (Palad) Wikrom Jaktee explained after the meeting this afternoon.

“We want everyone to be home and go out as least as you can. We need 14 days, as it is how long it takes for people infected with the coronavirus to show symptoms,” he said.

“There will be exceptions for those who really need to go out [of the tambon],” he assured.

“Please stay home, health volunteers, civil defense volunteers, members of the public and village headmen will knock on your doors to check your body temperatures.

“Please prepare essential goods for living before Apr 13. Those who can not prepare by themselves, please inform your local administrative organizations [municipality and OrBorTor] who will arrange a bag of essential goods for you.” Mr Wikrom said.

“If all people in Phuket together follow the suggestion, we will all eventually see the light at the end of tunnel. If it really works, by April 30, we will have found all the infected people in Phuket and have rushed to help them recover in order to bring our lives back to normal,” he added.

Additional reporting by Khunanya Wanchanwe and Kiattikul Chumanee

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Five suspects arrested in Srisoonthorn drug and gun raid
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Automatic visa extensions! Phuket 2nd most cases in Thailand! Officials donate salaries? || April 9
Phuket officials to launch islandwide door-to-door checks for COVID-19
Rawai resort owner charged for violating hotel closure order
21 new COVID-19 cases in Phuket, total hits 161
COVID-19 forces cash strapped Thais to rush to pawn shops
Cabinet gives green light to B1.9tn stimulus
CCSA defends tests
Immigration issues automatic visa extensions for all visa types
Chinese tourists questioned for illegal spearfishing in protected area
Ex-con ‘Evil Eye’ blames COVID-19 for need to sell drugs
Woman arrested for rebottling hand sanitiser, selling it online
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket lock down! Foreigner visa amnesty coming? Thailand schools close until July! || April 8
Phuket Songkran ground rules laid out
Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor

 

Phuket community
French tourists arrested for hookah party in Kamala

Ok Peace, let's not be racist, but we must admit that it is always the same people who are wreak...(Read More)

Immigration issues automatic visa extensions for all visa types

Well now I'm glad I went to immigration and did my 90 day report on April 1st, now that it turns...(Read More)

Chinese tourists questioned for illegal spearfishing in protected area

And now full force of the law on them! Double for the thai guide! Set a impressive example of '...(Read More)

Immigration issues automatic visa extensions for all visa types

How many hundreds needlessly exposed? Should have been done 2 weeks ago. ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor order warns of B20k fine for not wearing mask in public

@goldwing... these are emergency decrees by order of the government in order to prevent the widespre...(Read More)

Mains water supply outage in Rawai and Karon

r...how do arrive at your conclusion that the work is not urgent? As Pascale rightly points out, &qu...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor

Bloomberg reporting Phuket infection rate at 36 per 100, 000 while Bangkok is at 21. This easing of...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor

the shut down both the island and kathu is nt true. Please do what you annouced. My girl's relat...(Read More)

TAT issues full summary of COVID-19 restrictions in Phuket

my GF's grandma is still feel free to travel to Hatyai 2 days ago. And come to Wichit from Kathu...(Read More)

French tourists arrested for hookah party in Kamala

They are only French on their ID cards and whenever they want help from our government. They're...(Read More)

 

UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Pavilions Home Video
Thanyapura Health 360
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 