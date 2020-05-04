Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases for second day, total holds at 220

Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases for second day, total holds at 220

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) today (May 4) reported zero new cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. It is the second consecutive day that zero new confirmed cases have been reported in Phuket.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Monday 4 May 2020, 12:13PM

Image: PR Dept

Image: PR Dept

A map showing the locations in Phuket where people have been confirmed as infected with COVID-19, accurate as of midnight Saturday night (May 2). Map: PPHO

A map showing the locations in Phuket where people have been confirmed as infected with COVID-19, accurate as of midnight Saturday night (May 2). Map: PPHO

A map showing the locations of where high-risk patients in Phuket have been identified, accurate as of midnight Saturday night (May 2). Map: PPHO

A map showing the locations of where high-risk patients in Phuket have been identified, accurate as of midnight Saturday night (May 2). Map: PPHO

A map showing the locations where people infected with COVID-19 in Phuket are receiving treatment, accurate as of midnight Saturday night (May 2). Map: PPHO

A map showing the locations where people infected with COVID-19 in Phuket are receiving treatment, accurate as of midnight Saturday night (May 2). Map: PPHO

« »

As such, the total number of people in Phuket officially confirmed as infected with the virus since the outbreak began remains at 220.

According to the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) this morning, so far 9,050 people had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19. Of those, 8,830 were found not infected with the virus, PR Phuket said.

The PPHO itself, which serves as the Phuket Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Incident Command Center, reported this morning that 82 new Persons Under Investigation had been identified, bringing the total of PUIs identified in Phuket since the outbreak began to 5,015.

Of those, 4,947 had been cleared, the PPHO said. The remaining 68 people were still in hospital, comprising 39 people already confirmed as infected and 29 people still waiting for test results, down two from the 31 reported yesterday.

A total of 9,050 people had been checked by laboratory tests, with 220 people confirmed as infected with the virus, the PPHO confirmed. Of those, 182 were PUIs tested for the virus. Proactive screening of 4,035 people had resulted in 38 people being confirmed with the virus, the report added.

One person already confirmed as infected is suffering serious effects from being infected, noted the report today. No other details on their condition were reported.

Diamond Resort Phuket

As with yesterday, the report by the PPHO also noted that 178 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and were no longer receiving hospital care.

Of note, the infographic posted today by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department maintains that figure is 179, including the two people who have died from the virus.

The report also urged that people maintain social distancing and other health regulations in order to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) has released updated maps highlighting locations of risk areas on the island, the locations of where cases had been identified and where those confirmed as infected are receiving treatment. The maps are marked as accurate as of 24:00 May 2. (See updated maps in gallery above.)

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Vendors warned against selling alcohol outside of mandated hours
Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline
Shoppers rush out to buy booze amid fears of further bans
Flags to be flown at half-mast in respect of passing of Order of Malta Grand Master
National COVID-19 report: 18 new cases, no new deaths
Fugitive, 24, arrested on warrants for raping teenage girls, fraud
Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again
12 more Phuket curfew breakers arrested, bringing island total to 1,000
Phuket police bomb suspect run gives family of five on motorbike a lift to Yala
Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases, total holds at 220
Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s ‘Awesome Mix Tape’
Long weekenders ordered to self-isolate on arrival for 14 days
Helping Thailand’s starving elephants
TAT lists businesses and activities allowed to reopen
Bang Tao protest wins ‘local’ officers at lockdown checkpoint

 

Phuket community
Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again

Quote - "Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai explained yesterday that any people ...(Read More)

Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again

But ol' cha cha has sad no-one must travel between provinces, oh well, this is Thailand....(Read More)

Help Phuket Today providing assistance to poor and migrant families

HubertK, Dim your lights ! Hermann1 is Hermann1 and Kurt is Kurt. Get That ?...(Read More)

Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again

The point is that travellers are being left out in the cold having to make uninformed decisions in a...(Read More)

Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again

Can anybody tell me if I need a health clearance and the permission of the village chief to fly to B...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s ‘Awesome Mix Tape’

Can anybody tell me if I need a health clearance and the permission of the village chief to fly to B...(Read More)

TAT lists businesses and activities allowed to reopen

beach is not crow as supermarket. they do not open beach because they hate foriener who stayed?...(Read More)

Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again

["Everyone who has registered must leave on time,” Gen Rungrote said. "] ROFL. In 25 yea...(Read More)

TAT lists businesses and activities allowed to reopen

Why was there no mention of beaches? It is ridiculous that people can't be allowed to partake in...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s ‘Awesome Mix Tape’

Let’s all go walking on the beach tomorrow am ‘en mass’....(Read More)

 

BB and B
Seara Sports
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Pavilions Home Video
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 