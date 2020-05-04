Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases for second day, total holds at 220

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) today (May 4) reported zero new cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. It is the second consecutive day that zero new confirmed cases have been reported in Phuket.

By The Phuket News

Monday 4 May 2020, 12:13PM

A map showing the locations where people infected with COVID-19 in Phuket are receiving treatment, accurate as of midnight Saturday night (May 2). Map: PPHO

A map showing the locations of where high-risk patients in Phuket have been identified, accurate as of midnight Saturday night (May 2). Map: PPHO

A map showing the locations in Phuket where people have been confirmed as infected with COVID-19, accurate as of midnight Saturday night (May 2). Map: PPHO

As such, the total number of people in Phuket officially confirmed as infected with the virus since the outbreak began remains at 220.

According to the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) this morning, so far 9,050 people had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19. Of those, 8,830 were found not infected with the virus, PR Phuket said.

The PPHO itself, which serves as the Phuket Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Incident Command Center, reported this morning that 82 new Persons Under Investigation had been identified, bringing the total of PUIs identified in Phuket since the outbreak began to 5,015.

Of those, 4,947 had been cleared, the PPHO said. The remaining 68 people were still in hospital, comprising 39 people already confirmed as infected and 29 people still waiting for test results, down two from the 31 reported yesterday.

A total of 9,050 people had been checked by laboratory tests, with 220 people confirmed as infected with the virus, the PPHO confirmed. Of those, 182 were PUIs tested for the virus. Proactive screening of 4,035 people had resulted in 38 people being confirmed with the virus, the report added.

One person already confirmed as infected is suffering serious effects from being infected, noted the report today. No other details on their condition were reported.

As with yesterday, the report by the PPHO also noted that 178 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and were no longer receiving hospital care.

Of note, the infographic posted today by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department maintains that figure is 179, including the two people who have died from the virus.

The report also urged that people maintain social distancing and other health regulations in order to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) has released updated maps highlighting locations of risk areas on the island, the locations of where cases had been identified and where those confirmed as infected are receiving treatment. The maps are marked as accurate as of 24:00 May 2. (See updated maps in gallery above.)