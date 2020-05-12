Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket officials report zero COVID cases, total holds at 224

Phuket officials report zero COVID cases, total holds at 224

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (May 12) reported zero new cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. With zero new cases reported today, the total number of people in Phuket officially confirmed as infected with the virus since the outbreak began remains at 224.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 12 May 2020, 10:42AM

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

A map showing the locations in Phuket where people have been confirmed as infected with COVID-19, accurate as of midnight Sunday night (May 10). Map: PPHO

A map showing the locations in Phuket where people have been confirmed as infected with COVID-19, accurate as of midnight Sunday night (May 10). Map: PPHO

A map showing the locations of where high-risk patients in Phuket have been identified, accurate as of midnight Sunday night (May 10). Map: PPHO

A map showing the locations of where high-risk patients in Phuket have been identified, accurate as of midnight Sunday night (May 10). Map: PPHO

A map showing the locations where people infected with COVID-19 in Phuket are receiving treatment, accurate as of midnight Sunday night (May 10). Map: PPHO

A map showing the locations where people infected with COVID-19 in Phuket are receiving treatment, accurate as of midnight Sunday night (May 10). Map: PPHO

« »

According to the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) this morning, so far 9,833 people had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19, an increase of 70 on the 9,763 reported yesterday.

Of those, 9,609 were found not infected with the virus, meaning all 70 new at risk cases were confirmed as not infected.

PR Phuket this morning also reported that 85 people remained in hospital, comprising 27 people already confirmed as infected, the same as yesterday, and 58 people still waiting for test results, up 16 from the 42 reported yesterday.

So far three people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19, including an Australian hotel manager from Khao Lak.

The Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) has released updated maps highlighting locations of risk areas on the island, the locations of where cases had been identified and where those confirmed as infected are receiving treatment.

The maps are marked as accurate as of 24:00 May 10. (See updated maps in gallery above.)

The new maps include the four new cases reported on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee has yet to announce what action will be taken with the areas where four new cases were reported on Sunday (May 10).

BB and B

All four cases were in different areas on the island, and not in any areas currently under lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.

The four areas of the cases reported on Sunday were identified at Soi Pasak 4 in Moo 4, Cherng Talay; Soi Nasua off Chao Fa West Rd in Moo 4, Wichit; an undisclosed address in Moo 3, Wichit, and in Patong. (Currently the only location in Patong still under lockdown is the Bangla Rd nightlife area.)

However, Phuket Provincial Health Chief Thanit Sermkaew told The Phuket News yesterday, “We have already screened those areas and we have investigated the people at risk who were close to these four cases. I will give updates about the new four cases later.”

Of the five areas where lockdowns were extended due to confirmed cases in those areas at the time the “Tambon Lockdown” was lifted on May 30, the lockdown in Soi Bang Chee Lao in Moo 2, Rassada, was lifted on Friday (May 8), Rassada Mayor Phudit Raksaraj confirmed to The Phuket News yesterday.

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipattana announced on Sunday that the lockdown in Moo Baan Prachasamakhee in Koh Kaew will be lifted tomorrow (May 13).

Dr Thanit yesterday confirmed that the lockdown restrictions in place in Bang Tao, technically Moo Baan 2, 3 and 5 in Cherng Talay, are set to be lifted on Thursday (May 14) – as long as there are no new confirmed infections in those areas.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 12 May 2020 - 14:36:30 

Phuket reports now almost 1 week zero new Covid19 cases.  Time to open the beaches from Noon till Sunset. A half day try out for 1 week. Why not?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Governor orders ‘temporary closure’ of COVID-19 field hospitals
Only two new COVID cases recorded nationally, no deaths
Phuket storm fells beachfront streetlamp
Gang rape charges mount
Businesses gear up for June boost
NSC set to mull lifting emergency in two weeks
Officials ponder ‘rolling lockdowns’ for new COVID-19 case areas
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Five teachers arrested in gang rape investigation! Thailand coronavirus cases over 3,000! || May 11
Electricity outages to hit Rassada, Mai Khao
Phuket health teams inspect businesses allowed to open
Europe emerges from confinement but Asia infections spike
Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases, total remains 224
April consumer confidence lowest in over 21 years
Phuket dispersal raises fear
Government launches nationwide poll over COVID-19 restrictions

 

Phuket community
Government launches nationwide poll over COVID-19 restrictions

***Counting ads till dawn*** Another suspenseful episode about the action packed life of a Phuket re...(Read More)

Gang rape charges mount

K...you should educate yourself on the legal ramifications of bail and why and when it is applied. ...(Read More)

Phuket officials report zero COVID cases, total holds at 224

Phuket reports now almost 1 week zero new Covid19 cases. Time to open the beaches from Noon till Su...(Read More)

Anutin proposes China, Korea be removed from dangerous disease zone list

So what?... its because Covid is not yet controlled, others are. Thats what....(Read More)

Anutin proposes China, Korea be removed from dangerous disease zone list

Jor12, there are no vaccines or medicines for Dengue and Chikungunya....(Read More)

Gang rape charges mount

Strange that bail was granted to the men as Officials are now accompanying the victims and witness t...(Read More)

NSC set to mull lifting emergency in two weeks

They should look at other countries to see just how "high" Thailand's infections are/w...(Read More)

Phuket storm fells beachfront streetlamp

Classic case of crap planning by installing a freeking blaring stadium light 10 meters from the wate...(Read More)

Anutin proposes China, Korea be removed from dangerous disease zone list

Anyway, proposing to remove Korea and China from the dangerous disease list is madness. In both coun...(Read More)

Government launches nationwide poll over COVID-19 restrictions

"post within minutes" Sherlock,as usual your assumptions are based on nothing. Not everyon...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
Seara Sports
Thai Residential
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
UWC Thailand

 