Phuket officials report zero COVID cases, total holds at 224

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (May 12) reported zero new cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. With zero new cases reported today, the total number of people in Phuket officially confirmed as infected with the virus since the outbreak began remains at 224.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 12 May 2020, 10:42AM

A map showing the locations where people infected with COVID-19 in Phuket are receiving treatment, accurate as of midnight Sunday night (May 10). Map: PPHO

A map showing the locations of where high-risk patients in Phuket have been identified, accurate as of midnight Sunday night (May 10). Map: PPHO

A map showing the locations in Phuket where people have been confirmed as infected with COVID-19, accurate as of midnight Sunday night (May 10). Map: PPHO

According to the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) this morning, so far 9,833 people had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19, an increase of 70 on the 9,763 reported yesterday.



Of those, 9,609 were found not infected with the virus, meaning all 70 new at risk cases were confirmed as not infected.

PR Phuket this morning also reported that 85 people remained in hospital, comprising 27 people already confirmed as infected, the same as yesterday, and 58 people still waiting for test results, up 16 from the 42 reported yesterday.

So far three people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19, including an Australian hotel manager from Khao Lak.

The Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) has released updated maps highlighting locations of risk areas on the island, the locations of where cases had been identified and where those confirmed as infected are receiving treatment.

The maps are marked as accurate as of 24:00 May 10. (See updated maps in gallery above.)

The new maps include the four new cases reported on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee has yet to announce what action will be taken with the areas where four new cases were reported on Sunday (May 10).

All four cases were in different areas on the island, and not in any areas currently under lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.

The four areas of the cases reported on Sunday were identified at Soi Pasak 4 in Moo 4, Cherng Talay; Soi Nasua off Chao Fa West Rd in Moo 4, Wichit; an undisclosed address in Moo 3, Wichit, and in Patong. (Currently the only location in Patong still under lockdown is the Bangla Rd nightlife area.)

However, Phuket Provincial Health Chief Thanit Sermkaew told The Phuket News yesterday, “We have already screened those areas and we have investigated the people at risk who were close to these four cases. I will give updates about the new four cases later.”

Of the five areas where lockdowns were extended due to confirmed cases in those areas at the time the “Tambon Lockdown” was lifted on May 30, the lockdown in Soi Bang Chee Lao in Moo 2, Rassada, was lifted on Friday (May 8), Rassada Mayor Phudit Raksaraj confirmed to The Phuket News yesterday.

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipattana announced on Sunday that the lockdown in Moo Baan Prachasamakhee in Koh Kaew will be lifted tomorrow (May 13).

Dr Thanit yesterday confirmed that the lockdown restrictions in place in Bang Tao, technically Moo Baan 2, 3 and 5 in Cherng Talay, are set to be lifted on Thursday (May 14) – as long as there are no new confirmed infections in those areas.