Officials ponder ‘rolling lockdowns’ for new COVID-19 case areas

PHUKET: Phuket officials are considering their next course of action for the areas where four new confirmed infections of COVID-19 have been reported, while other areas that have not had a new infection for 14 days may soon see their lockdown restrictions lifted.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Monday 11 May 2020, 06:22PM

Lockdown restrictions in Bang Tao may be lifted on Thursday (May 14), as long as no new cases are confirmed in the area. Photo: MaAnn Samran / Save Bangtao

The news comes after four people were reported yesterday as confirmed to be infected with the virus. All four cases were in different areas on the island, and not in any areas currently under lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.

The four areas of the cases reported yesterday are Soi Pasak 4 in Moo 4, Cherng Talay; Soi Nasua off Chao Fa West Rd in Moo 4, Wichit; an undisclosed address in Moo 3, Wichit, and in Patong. (Currently the only location in Patong still under lockdown is the Bangla Rd nightlife area.)

Phuket Provincial Health Chief Thanit Sermkaew told The Phuket News today that he was discussing with other officials what the next step should be for the four areas where the four new cases have been identified.

“Now, I am in a meeting and we are thinking what we will do about the new four cases,” he said.

However, Dr Thanit assured, “We have already screened those areas and we have investigated the people at risk who were close to these four cases. I will give updates about the new four cases later.”

Dr Thanit also confirmed that the lockdown restrictions in place in Bang Tao, technically Moo Baan 2, 3 and 5 in Cherng Talay, are set to be lifted on Thursday (May 14) – as long as there are no new confirmed infections in those areas.

The lockdown in Soi Bang Chee Lao in Moo 2, Rassada, was lifted on Friday (May 8), Rassada Mayor Phudit Raksaraj confirmed to The Phuket News today.

Meanwhile, Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipattana announced yesterday that the lockdown in Moo Baan Prachasamakhee in Koh Kaew will be lifted on Wednesday (May 13).

The lockdowns in Bang Tao, Moo Baan Prachasmakee, Soi Bang Che Lao and in the Bangla Rd area were all extended on April 28, just before the “Tambon Lockdown” in Phuket expired on May 30, as those areas had new confirmed cases of infection at that time.

The lockdowns in each area varied in severity, with Bang Tao not allowed any unauthorised persons to enter or exit the area, while access to and from Soi Bang Che Lao and Moo Baan Prachasamakee was permitted, but with checkpoints in place and temperature screening of all people in the areas.

Despite the lifting of the lockdowns in the specified areas, Governor Phakaphong urged people to remain vigilant and continue to take precautions to prevent the virus from spreading and to protect themselves from being infected.

He also asked all people in the lockdown areas for their cooperation, and to avoid any activities that encourage people to gather.

“Wear a face mask and maintain social distancing,” he added.