Four new COVID cases, Phuket total hits 224

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) today (May 10) reported four new cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, after seven days of reporting no new cases.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Sunday 10 May 2020, 11:30AM

Image: PR Dept

A map showing the locations in Phuket where people have been confirmed as infected with COVID-19, accurate as of midnight Friday night (May 8). Map: PPHO

A map showing the locations of where high-risk patients in Phuket have been identified, accurate as of midnight Friday night (May 8). Map: PPHO

A map showing the locations where people infected with COVID-19 in Phuket are receiving treatment, accurate as of midnight Friday night (May 8). Map: PPHO

As such, the total number of people in Phuket officially confirmed as infected with the virus since the outbreak began has risen to 224.

According to the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) this morning, so far 9,656 people had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19, an increase of 62 on the 9,594 reported yesterday.

Of those, 9,432 were found not infected with the virus.

The PPHO itself, which serves as the Phuket Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Incident Command Center, reported this morning that 5,621 Persons Under Investigation had been identified.

Of those, 5,546 had been cleared, the PPHO said. The remaining 75 people were still in hospital, comprising 29 people already confirmed as infected and 46 people still waiting for test results, down six from the 52 reported yesterday.

The committee gave limited details of the four new cases announced today as follows:

Case 221. A Thai woman, 23, a secretarial assistant who lived in Soi Pasak 4, in Moo 4, Cherng Talay. The woman became ill on May 2. It was not reported whether any people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 222. A Thai woman, 29, an assistant manager at a convenience store who lived in Soi Nasua, off Chao Fa West Rd in Moo 4, Wichit. The woman became ill on May 7. Twelve people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 223. A Thai man, 19, a university student who lived in Moo 3, Wichit. The man became ill on May 6. It was not reported if any people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 224. A Thai man, 29, a public servant who lived in the Patong area. The man became ill on May 2. It was not reported if any people had high risk exposure to this patient.

The report by the PPHO noted that all four new cases were under investigation, but also noted that all four cases had a history of exposure to risk areas.

 

The report also called on Muslims observing fasting during Ramadan to observe measures to prevent the spread of COVID.

“For Muslims fasting we would like to emphasize safe practices, especially the abstaining of activities at mosques and other places. Stay at home and always wear a mask. When breaking fast, people should eat at home and maintain more than one meter apart and refrain from talking while eating,” the report said.

“For the general public, we would like to emphasise all the people in Phuket area have cooperated very well in controlling and preventing COVID-19, resulting in fewer numbers of people infected or some days no one infected, but [we] still emphasize to continue working together for another period of time in order to keep Phuket free from disease COVID-19.

“Wear a face mask at all times. Frequently wash your hands with soap or alcohol often to prevent the spread of infection to loved ones, and maintain more than one meter distance [from other people]. If you have fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, difficulty breathing, loss of sense of smell and taste, a headache or diarrhea, see a doctor,” the report added.

Meanwhile, the Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) has released updated maps highlighting locations of risk areas on the island, the locations of where cases had been identified and where those confirmed as infected are receiving treatment.

The maps are marked as accurate as of 24:00 May 8. (See updated maps in gallery above.)

The new maps do not include the four new cases reported today.

