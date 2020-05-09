Kata Rocks
Phuket marks week without new confirmed COVID cases

Phuket marks week without new confirmed COVID cases

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) today (May 9) reported zero new cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, marking seven days with no new confirmed cases reported on the island.

Saturday 9 May 2020, 12:28PM

Image: PR Dept

Image: PR Dept

As such, the total number of people in Phuket officially confirmed as infected with the virus since the outbreak began remains as it did on Monday, at 220.

According to the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) this morning, so far 9,594 people had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19. increase of 85 on the 9,509 reported yesterday.

Of those, 9,374 were found not infected with the virus, also an increase of 85 reported yesterday.

According to the report this morning, 83 people were still in hospital, comprising 31 people already confirmed as infected and 52 people still waiting for test results, up 16 from the 36 reported yesterday.

