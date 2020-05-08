Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket officials report six days of zero new confirmed COVID cases

Phuket officials report six days of zero new confirmed COVID cases

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) today (May 8) reported zero new cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. It is the sixth consecutive day that zero new confirmed cases have been reported in Phuket.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Friday 8 May 2020, 04:28PM

Image: PR Dept

Image: PR Dept

As such, the total number of people in Phuket officially confirmed as infected with the virus since the outbreak began remains as it did on Monday, at 220.

According to the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) this morning, so far 9,509 people had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19, an increase of 89 on the 9,420 reported yesterday.

Of those, 9,289 were found not infected with the virus.

The PPHO itself, which serves as the Phuket Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Incident Command Center, reported this morning that 5,474 Persons Under Investigation had been identified.

Of those, 5,404 had been cleared, the PPHO said. The remaining 70 people were still in hospital, comprising 34 people already confirmed as infected and 36 people still waiting for test results, up six from the 30 reported yesterday.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

The report also called on Mulims observing fasting during Ramadan to observe measures to prevent the spread of COVID.

“For Muslims fasting we would like to emphasize safe practices, especially the abstaining of activities at mosques and other places. Stay at home and always wear a mask. When breaking fast, people should eat at home and maintain more than one meter apart and refrain from talking while eating,” the report said.

“For the general public, we would like to emphasise all the people in Phuket area have cooperated very well in controlling and preventing COVID-19, resulting in fewer numbers of people infected or some days no one infected, but [we] still emphasize to continue working together for another period of time in order to keep Phuket free from disease COVID-19.

“Wear a face mask at all times. Frequently wash your hands with soap or alcohol often to prevent the spread of infection to loved ones, and maintain more than one metre distance [from other people]. If you have fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, difficulty breathing, loss of sense of smell and taste, a headache or diarrhea, see a doctor,” the report added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tonnes of rice delivered to sea gypsies in community barter deal
Turning the Corner: Food relief effort highlights COVID impact in Cherng Talay
Govt mulls easing more curbs
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket water at ’critical’ levels! 3 new COVID cases in Thailand! || May 7
Phuket beaches remain closed: confirmed
Recent rains have helped, but Phuket water situation still ‘critical’
Power outage to affect Wichit weekend market area
Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases for fifth consecutive day
COVID-19 benefit boost sought
Asia prepares for recovery
Phuket officials release details of island’s third COVID death
Patong business leader calls for urgent government humanitarian, business aid
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hotel GM 3rd COVID death in Phuket! Bloody insurgency continues! || May 6
Kamala, Rawai to be affected by power outages
Australian hotel GM, 69, Phuket’s third death from COVID-19

 

Phuket community
Patong business leader calls for urgent government humanitarian, business aid

Dek, are you trying to tell us that all bars, all hotels, all entertainment venues, all restaurants ...(Read More)

Govt mulls easing more curbs

I miss the intellectual thinking of General-ministers about the 'New Normal'. They just stic...(Read More)

Patong business leader calls for urgent government humanitarian, business aid

Why this very rich Patong business 'leader' not follow the example of Mr Jens and khun Artti...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

You are right LaLaLa. Many restaurants are overpriced here. Why should tourists come here if food a...(Read More)

Turning the Corner: Food relief effort highlights COVID impact in Cherng Talay

On some pictures they do not wear cloves and cutting vegetables. Sanitary wise not a good idea. And ...(Read More)

Recent rains have helped, but Phuket water situation still ‘critical’

I recommended a while a go to build a pipeline to deep sea port.Water Tanker ships could anchor ther...(Read More)

Phuket beaches remain closed: confirmed

Why not open the beach half days ? People can wear a mask while walking. Walking on beach is more h...(Read More)

Recent rains have helped, but Phuket water situation still ‘critical’

And are the Phuket ditches and canals already cleaned/cleared for coming rains ? Usually we not see...(Read More)

Phuket beaches remain closed: confirmed

@friend So you can put your concerns directly,I have arranged a meeting for you with the governor to...(Read More)

Phuket beaches remain closed: confirmed

Keep them closed until the end of the month humans don’t not know how to respect or look after the...(Read More)

 

BB and B
Thai Residential
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Diamond Resort Phuket
Pavilions Home Video
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Seara Sports
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand

 