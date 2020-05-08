Phuket officials report six days of zero new confirmed COVID cases

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) today (May 8) reported zero new cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. It is the sixth consecutive day that zero new confirmed cases have been reported in Phuket.

By The Phuket News

Friday 8 May 2020, 04:28PM

Image: PR Dept

As such, the total number of people in Phuket officially confirmed as infected with the virus since the outbreak began remains as it did on Monday, at 220.

According to the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) this morning, so far 9,509 people had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19, an increase of 89 on the 9,420 reported yesterday.

Of those, 9,289 were found not infected with the virus.

The PPHO itself, which serves as the Phuket Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Incident Command Center, reported this morning that 5,474 Persons Under Investigation had been identified.

Of those, 5,404 had been cleared, the PPHO said. The remaining 70 people were still in hospital, comprising 34 people already confirmed as infected and 36 people still waiting for test results, up six from the 30 reported yesterday.

The report also called on Mulims observing fasting during Ramadan to observe measures to prevent the spread of COVID.

“For Muslims fasting we would like to emphasize safe practices, especially the abstaining of activities at mosques and other places. Stay at home and always wear a mask. When breaking fast, people should eat at home and maintain more than one meter apart and refrain from talking while eating,” the report said.

“For the general public, we would like to emphasise all the people in Phuket area have cooperated very well in controlling and preventing COVID-19, resulting in fewer numbers of people infected or some days no one infected, but [we] still emphasize to continue working together for another period of time in order to keep Phuket free from disease COVID-19.

“Wear a face mask at all times. Frequently wash your hands with soap or alcohol often to prevent the spread of infection to loved ones, and maintain more than one metre distance [from other people]. If you have fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, difficulty breathing, loss of sense of smell and taste, a headache or diarrhea, see a doctor,” the report added.