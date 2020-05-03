Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases, total holds at 220

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) today (May 3) reported zero new cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 3 May 2020, 01:26PM

As such, the total number of people in Phuket officially confirmed as infected with the virus since the outbreak began remains at 220.

According to the report released this morning, so far 8,968 people had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19. Of those 8,858 have been checked by laboratory tests, the report said.

Of the 8,858 at-risk people checked, a total of 4,933 have been classified as Persons Under Investigation (PUI). Of those, 4,035 were found by proactive screening, reported the PPHO.

The report noted that 70 people were still in hospital, comprising 39 people already confirmed as infected and 31 people still waiting for test results, down 27 from the 58 reported yesterday.

One person already confirmed as infected is suffering serious effects from being infected, noted the report today. No other details on their condition were reported.

The report by the PPHO also noted that 178 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and were no longer receiving hospital care.

Of note, the infographic posted by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department marked that figure as 179, including the two people who have died from the virus.