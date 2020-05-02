THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Phuket, all in Bang Tao

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (May 2) announced three more confirmed cases of people in Phuket confirmed as infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Saturday 2 May 2020, 01:13PM

Three new cases reported today (May 2). Image: PR Dept

A map showing the locations in Phuket where people have been confirmed as infected with COVID-19, accurate as of midnight Thursday night (Apr 30). Map: PPHO

A map showing the locations of where high-risk patients in Phuket have been identified, accurate as of midnight Thursday night (Apr 30). Map: PPHO

A map showing the locations where people infecetd with COVID-19 in Phuket are receiving treatment, accurate as of midnight Thursday night (Apr 30). Map: PPHO

The new cases reported today bring the total number of people in Phuket infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 220.

According to the report released this morning, so far 8,858 people classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 have been checked, an increase of 111 on the 8,747 reported yesterday.

Of the 8,858 at-risk people checked, a total of 4,823 have been classified as Persons Under Investigation (PUI), while 4,035 have been checked by proactive screening, reported the PPHO.

The report noted that 99 people were still in hospital, comprising 41 people already confirmed as infected and 58 people still waiting for test results, down eight from the 66 reported yesterday.

Two of the people already confirmed as infected are suffering serious effects from being infected, noted the report today. No other details on their condition were reported.

The report also noted that 177 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care.

To date, two people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19, according to official reports.

The committee gave limited details of the three new cases of people confirmed as infected with the virus announced today as follows:

Thai Residential

All three cases were identified by the “proactive screening” campaign and all three were not experiencing any signs of infection when they were identified.

All three were living in Bang Tao.

Case 218. A Thai woman, 58, a housewife who had close contact with previous confirmed infected cases.

Case 219. A Thai man, 48, a market vendor who had close contact with previous confirmed infected cases.

Case 220. A Thai woman, 21, a staffer at a convenience store in Bang Tao.

The report today noted that officers Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) along with Phuket Provincial Police and other relevant parties are investigating the cases now confirmed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The report also urged that people maintain social distancing and other health regulations in order to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) has released updated maps highlighting locations of risk areas on the island, the locations of where cases had been identified and where those confirmed as infected are receiving treatment. (See updated maps in gallery above.)

Christy Sweet | 02 May 2020 - 14:07:43 

That gallery does not load-please make that map a front page feature- seems all the later cases never show symptoms. What a clever little virus it is proving to be. I  especially find interesting the stroke aspect in younger adults. If this bug wasn't tweaked by humans , and this is what nature came  up with- humans really are doomed.  What an extraordinary time to be alive, a 7th mass extinct...

 

