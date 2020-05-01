THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket officials report zero new confirmed COVID cases

Phuket officials report zero new confirmed COVID cases

PHUKET: The Phuket Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Incident Command Center today (May 1) announced zero new confirmed cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, leaving the total number of people in Phuket officially recognised as infected with the disease since the outbreak began at 217.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Friday 1 May 2020, 01:17PM

Image: PR Dept

Image: PR Dept

A map showing the locations of where high-risk patients in Phuket have been identified, accurate as of midnight Wednesday night (Apr 29). Map: PPHO

A map showing the locations of where high-risk patients in Phuket have been identified, accurate as of midnight Wednesday night (Apr 29). Map: PPHO

A map showing the locations in Phuket where people have been confirmed as infected with COVID-19, accurate as of midnight Wednesday night (Apr 29). Map: PPHO

A map showing the locations in Phuket where people have been confirmed as infected with COVID-19, accurate as of midnight Wednesday night (Apr 29). Map: PPHO

A map showing the locations where people infecetd with COVID-19 in Phuket are receiving treatement, accurate as of midnight Wednesday night (Apr 29). Map: PPHO

A map showing the locations where people infecetd with COVID-19 in Phuket are receiving treatement, accurate as of midnight Wednesday night (Apr 29). Map: PPHO

« »

According to the report released this morning, so far 8,747 people classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 have been checked by laboratory tests, an increase of 235 on the 8,512 reported yesterday.

A total of 4,712 people had been classified as Persons Under Investigation (PUI), of whom 179 were later confirmed as infected, said the report.

The proactive screening campaign so far has checked 4,035 people, and identified 38 cases, the report added.

The report also marked that 8,530 people had been checked and “gone home already”, an increase of 235 on the 8,295 reported yesterday.

The report noted that 104 people were still in hospital, comprising 38 people already confirmed as infected and 66 people still waiting for test results.

The report noted that 177 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care, an increase of zero since the report yesterday.

To date, two people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19, according to official reports.

Mitsu Tiansin Motors

The report today, as with preceding reports, acknowledged that one other person confirmed as infected had died, but from injuries sustained in a motorbike accident.

Meanwhile, the Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) has released updated maps highlighting locations of risk areas on the island, the locations of where all 217 cases had been identified and where those confirmed as infected are receiving treatment. (See updated maps in gallery above.)

The maps are marked as accurate as of midnight Wednesday night (Apr 29).

The report issued today assured that every single confirmed case of infection was being investigated.

The report also called on Mulims observing fasting during Ramadan to observe measures to prevent the spread of COVID.

“For Muslims fasting we would like to emphasize safe practices, especially the abstaining of activities at mosques and other places. Stay at home and always wear a mask. When breaking fast, people should eat at home and maintain more than one meter apart and refrain from talking while eating,” the report said.

“For the general public, we would like to emphasise social distancing measures, even if people are not sick, they must separate themselves from others. Refrain from groups in unnecessary activities. Do not go out into the community. Wear a face mask at all times. Frequently wash your hands with soap or alcohol often to prevent the spread of infection to loved ones. And if you have fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, difficulty breathing, lost sense of small and taste, a headache or diarrhea, see a doctor,” the report noted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket exodus begins! Human-trafficking arrests! Man stabs ex-wife? || May 1
Phuket exodus halted as officials overwhelmed, close bridge
Three Cambodians arrested for Patong human-trafficking gang
Thailand confirms six new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Local administrations ordered to provide ‘milk aid’ to families with infants
Phuket marks Labour Day
Virus hammers plunging world economy but South Korea turns corner
Booze ban extended to May 31
State schools confirmed to open July 1
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Some businesses to reopen Sunday! Last day of island lockdown! || April 30
Phuket exodus to begin tomorrow
Man stabs ex-wife in fight to see son
Phuket Law: Virtual meetings are now official
Restaurants and other businesses allowed to open from May 3
Hopes rise in virus battle as US scientists hail drug trial

 

Phuket community
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Some businesses to reopen Sunday! Last day of island lockdown! || April 30

markets can open, they are possible the worst places to open, no way for social distancing, you can ...(Read More)

Phuket marks Labour Day

it is possible to know only one logic issue to still keep the beaches closed...(Read More)

Restaurants and other businesses allowed to open from May 3

Was on Tesco Lotus in chalong this morning bad conditions, illegal opening of second hand mobile sh...(Read More)

Restaurants and other businesses allowed to open from May 3

Do they serve Beer/Wine in the restaurants ???...(Read More)

Phuket exodus to begin tomorrow

Because @maverick some people are always negative,constantly criticise or have smarter ideas! No nam...(Read More)

Phuket exodus to begin tomorrow

Clearly just another day in Paradise for Ms Sweet!...(Read More)

Restaurants and other businesses allowed to open from May 3

Beaches remain closed until further notice - perhaps they want infections to drop to zero :-) we can...(Read More)

Phuket exodus to begin tomorrow

Sensible step to prevent even greater levels of poverty on the Island - many of these people will be...(Read More)

Phuket exodus to begin tomorrow

So, who likes to go by minivan to Bangkok, has during the journey to change 2 times minivan. Every m...(Read More)

Phuket marks Labour Day

bet all the people with no jobs and no money are looking forward to having a holiday...(Read More)

 

CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Seara Sports
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Pavilions Home Video
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 