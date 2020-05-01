Phuket officials report zero new confirmed COVID cases

PHUKET: The Phuket Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Incident Command Center today (May 1) announced zero new confirmed cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, leaving the total number of people in Phuket officially recognised as infected with the disease since the outbreak began at 217.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Friday 1 May 2020, 01:17PM

A map showing the locations where people infecetd with COVID-19 in Phuket are receiving treatement, accurate as of midnight Wednesday night (Apr 29). Map: PPHO

A map showing the locations in Phuket where people have been confirmed as infected with COVID-19, accurate as of midnight Wednesday night (Apr 29). Map: PPHO

A map showing the locations of where high-risk patients in Phuket have been identified, accurate as of midnight Wednesday night (Apr 29). Map: PPHO

According to the report released this morning, so far 8,747 people classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 have been checked by laboratory tests, an increase of 235 on the 8,512 reported yesterday.

A total of 4,712 people had been classified as Persons Under Investigation (PUI), of whom 179 were later confirmed as infected, said the report.

The proactive screening campaign so far has checked 4,035 people, and identified 38 cases, the report added.

The report also marked that 8,530 people had been checked and “gone home already”, an increase of 235 on the 8,295 reported yesterday.

The report noted that 104 people were still in hospital, comprising 38 people already confirmed as infected and 66 people still waiting for test results.

The report noted that 177 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care, an increase of zero since the report yesterday.

To date, two people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19, according to official reports.

The report today, as with preceding reports, acknowledged that one other person confirmed as infected had died, but from injuries sustained in a motorbike accident.

Meanwhile, the Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) has released updated maps highlighting locations of risk areas on the island, the locations of where all 217 cases had been identified and where those confirmed as infected are receiving treatment. (See updated maps in gallery above.)

The maps are marked as accurate as of midnight Wednesday night (Apr 29).

The report issued today assured that every single confirmed case of infection was being investigated.

The report also called on Mulims observing fasting during Ramadan to observe measures to prevent the spread of COVID.

“For Muslims fasting we would like to emphasize safe practices, especially the abstaining of activities at mosques and other places. Stay at home and always wear a mask. When breaking fast, people should eat at home and maintain more than one meter apart and refrain from talking while eating,” the report said.

“For the general public, we would like to emphasise social distancing measures, even if people are not sick, they must separate themselves from others. Refrain from groups in unnecessary activities. Do not go out into the community. Wear a face mask at all times. Frequently wash your hands with soap or alcohol often to prevent the spread of infection to loved ones. And if you have fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, difficulty breathing, lost sense of small and taste, a headache or diarrhea, see a doctor,” the report noted.