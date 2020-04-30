THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Three new COVID cases in Phuket, all from one house in Bang Tao

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) today (Apr 30) announced three more confirmed cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 April 2020, 11:48AM

Image: PPHO

A map showing the locations in Phuket where people have been confirmed as infected with COVID-19, accurate as of midnight Tuesday night (Apr 28). Map: PPHO

A map showing the locations where people infecetd with COVID-19 in Phuket are receiving treatement, accurate as of midnight Tuesday night (Apr 28). Map: PPHO

A map showing the locations of where high-risk patients in Phuket have been identified, accurate as of midnight Tuesday night (Apr 28). Map: PPHO

The new cases reported today bring the total number of people in Phuket infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 217.

According to the report released this morning, so far 8,512 people classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 have been checked, an increase of 287 on the 8,225 reported yesterday.

Of the 8,512 at-risk people checked, a total of 4,477 have been classified as Persons Under Investigation (PUI), while 4,035 have been checked by proactive screening, reported the PPHO.

The report noted that 114 people were still in hospital, comprising 38 people already confirmed as infected and 76 people still waiting for test results, up 36 from the 40 reported yesterday.

Two of the people already confirmed as infected are suffering serious effects from being infected, noted the report today. No other details on their condition were reported.

The report also noted that 176 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care.

To date, two people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19, according to official reports.

The PPHO gave limited details of the three new cases of people confirmed as infected with the virus announced today as follows:

All three cases were identified by the “proactive screening” campaign and all three were not experiencing any signs of infection when they were identified.

All three were living in the same house in Bang Tao.

Case 215. A Thai man, 53, a hotel driver who had close contact with many people in Bang Tao who have now been confirmed as infected.

Case 216. A Thai man, 19, a student at a religious school in Bang Tao.

Case 217 a Thai man, 31, a teacher at a religious school in Bang Tao.

 

