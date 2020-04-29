Kata Rocks
Phuket officials report zero new confirmed COVID cases

PHUKET: As the island looks towards the lifting of at least some of the “Phuket Lockdown” restrictions this Friday (May 1), the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) today (Apr 29) reported zero new cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus in the preceding 24 hours.


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 29 April 2020, 12:26PM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

As such, the total number of people in Phuket officially confirmed as infected with the virus since the outbreak began remains at 214.

According to the report released this morning, so far 8,225 people classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 have been checked, an increase of 212 on the 8,013 reported yesterday.

Of the 8,225 at-risk people checked, a total of 4,190 have been classified as Persons Under Investigation (PUI), while 4,035 have been checked by proactive screening, reported the PPHO.

The report noted that 78 people were still in hospital, comprising 38 people already confirmed as infected and 40 people still waiting for test results, down 10 from the 50 reported yesterday.

Two of the people already confirmed as infected are suffering serious effects from being infected, noted the report today. No other details on their condition were reported.

The report also noted that 173 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care.

To date, two people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19, according to official reports.

