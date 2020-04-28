Phuket marks second COVID death

PHUKET: Phuket has suffered its second officially recognised death directly related to COVID-19, the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee marked in a report issued this morning (Apr 28).

Phuket yesterday marked its first death from the virus, a 64-year-old housewife who lived in Bang Tao with three other people who had been confirmed as infected with the virus: her husband, her daughter and her daughter’s husband.

The woman had also suffered anemia, and had received hospital treatment for 19 days, explained Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol.

The death reported today was of one of the three people in hospital suffering from severe symptoms of the disease, noted the report this morning. No other details were made available.

The report this morning also marked seven new confirmed cases being identified, bringing the total number of people in Phuket confirmed as infected COVID-19 to since the outbreak began to 214.

According to the report released this morning, so far 8,013 people classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 have been checked, an increase of 127 on the 7,886 reported yesterday (Apr 27).

Of the 7,886 at-risk people checked, a total of 7,799 had been found not showing signs of being infected with the virus, said the report.

The report noted that 89 people were still in hospital, comprising 39 people already confirmed as infected and 50 people still waiting for test results, up 14 on the 36 reported yesterday.

Two of the people already confirmed as infected are suffering serious effects from being infected, noted the report today. No other details on their condition were reported.

The report also noted that 173 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care.

The committee gave limited details of the seven new cases announced today as follows:

Case 208. A Thai woman, 50, a private business owner in Bang Tao who had close contact and lived in Bang Tao with Case 205. The woman is currently experiencing no symptoms of infection. It was not reported if any people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 209. A Thai man, 22, a private business owner in Bang Tao, who had close contact and lived in Bang Tao with Case 205. The man is currently experiencing no symptoms of infection. It was not reported if any people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 210. A Thai man, 20, a private business owner in Bang Tao, who had close contact and lived in Bang Tao with Case 205. The man is currently experiencing no symptoms of infection. The people had high risk exposure to this patient from him that is not reported.

Case 211. A Thai woman, 47, who looked after grandchildren at her home in Koh Kaew. The woman became ill, with coughing, on Apr 6 and presented herself for medical treatment at her local health promotion hospital (clinic). On Apr 15, still ill, she presented herself at Vachira Phuket Hospital. X-rays of her lungs were normal, but she still had symptoms of infection. She had a fever, was coughing and felt tired. She returned to Vachira Phuket Hospital on Apr 27. Officers are investigating how she became infected. It was not reported how many people had high risk exposure to this woman

Case 212. A Thai woman, 47, a housewife, who had close contact and lived in Bang Tao with Case 174. The woman is currently experiencing no symptoms of infection. It was not reported how many people had high risk exposure to this woman.

Case 213. Thai woman, 44, a housewife, who had close contact and lived in Bang Tao with Case 174. The woman is currently experiencing no symptoms of infection. It was not reported how many people had high risk exposure to this woman.

Case 214. A Thai woman, 68, a housewife, who had close contact and lived in Bang Tao with Case 198. The woman is currently experiencing no symptoms of infection. It was not reported how many people had high risk exposure to this woman.