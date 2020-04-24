THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Boy, 2 years old, among four new COVID-19 cases in Phuket, total reaches 201

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Apr 24) announced four more confirmed cases of people in Phuket infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, all from Bang Tao on Phuket’s west coast.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Friday 24 April 2020, 12:30PM

Image: PR Dept

Image: PR Dept

A map showing the locations of high-risk patients in Phuket as of midnight Wednesday (24:00 Apr 22). Map: PPHO

A map showing the locations of high-risk patients in Phuket as of midnight Wednesday (24:00 Apr 22). Map: PPHO

The new cases reported today bring the total number of people in Phuket officially reported as infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 201.

According to the report released this morning, so far 7,329 people classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 have been checked, an increase of 121 on the 7,208 reported yesterday.

The report also marks that 7,128 people had been checked and found negative for possible infection, an increase of 122 on the 7,006 reported yesterday.

Of the 7,329 at-risk people checked, a total of 3,294 have been classified as Persons Under Investigation (PUI), an increase of 126, said the report. 

The report noted that 124 people were still in hospital, comprising 47 people already confirmed as infected and 77 people still waiting for test results – an increase of 31 people waiting for test results since yesterday.

The report noted that 154 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care, an increase of two since the report yesterday.

The one figure that has not changed in any of the reports is that officially not one person in Phuket has died of COVID-19.

The committee gave limited details of the four new cases announced today as follows:

Case 198. A  boy, 2, who had close contact with Cases 194, 195 and 196. He lived in Bang Tao and did not show any signs of infection at the time he was tested. The boy was already under quarantine at the Surin Beach Hotel before he was confirmed as infected, noted the report.

Case 199. A Thai woman, 41, a market vendor who had close contact with Case 171 and Case 183. She lived in Bang Tao and became ill on Apr 20. The woman was also under quarantine at the Surin Beach Hotel before she was confirmed as infected, the report added.

Case 200. A Thai woman, 26, a teacher who had work and close contact with Case 195. She became ill on Apr 12. No other details provided.

Case 201. A Thai man, 40, a market vendor who had close contact with Cases 171 and 183. He lived in Bang Tao and became ill on Apr 22. No other details provided.

UPDATED HIGH-RISK PATIENTS MAP

Meanwhile, the Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) has released an updated map highlighting the locations where high-risk PUIs were identified and were staying.

The map (see images above) is marked as accurate as of midnight Wednesday night (24:00 April 22), and reports 110 “new” cases of high-risk patients, bringing the reported total at the time to 496, as follows:

  • Thepkrasattri - 2
    (no change since the maps produced for Sunday, Apr 19)
  • Sakhu - Zero
    (previously reported as 2 cases)
  • Cherng Talay - 44
    (previously reported as 58)
  • Patong - 48
    (previously reported as 66)
  • Rassada - 4
    (previously reported as 1)
  • Phuket Town - 5
    (previously reported as 6)
  • Wichit - 4
    (previously reported as 3)

 

Kurt | 24 April 2020 - 12:43:38 

Isolate, double lock down on Patong, Kamala, Kathu, Bang Tao, Thalang ( Cherng Talay) areas.  Relax with trying smal shop opening in other Tambons, like Chalong, Rawai..  Lift alcohol ban. A ban on tobacco sales makes more sense, since Covid19 is a lung/air root problem.

 

