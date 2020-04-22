Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Three new COVID-19 cases in Bang Tao bring total to 196, risk areas mapped

Three new COVID-19 cases in Bang Tao bring total to 196, risk areas mapped

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Apr 22) announced three more confirmed cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, all from Bang Tao on Phuket’s west coast.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 22 April 2020, 12:56PM

Image: PR Dept

Image: PR Dept

A map showing where the confirmed infected cases in Phuket were located. Map marked as accurate at 6pm Sunday (Apr 19). Image: PPHO
A map showing the locations of high-risk PUIs in Phuket. Map marked as accurate at 6pm Sunday (Apr 19). Image: PPHO
A map showing the locations of low-risk PUIs in Phuket. Map marked as accurate at 6pm Sunday (Apr 19). Image: PPHO

The new cases reported today bring the total number of people in Phuket infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 196.

The report today marked that 4,035 people had been checked so far by the proactive screening campaign held across the island and were now included in the official figures.

Thus, according to the report released this morning, so far 7,148 people classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 have been checked, an increase of 4,110 on the 3,038 reported yesterday. (See here.)

Of the 7,148, a total of 3,113 have been classified as Persons Under Investigation (PUI), said the report. 

The report also now marks that 6,952 people had been checked and “gone home already”, an increase of 4,015 on the 2,937 reported yesterday, likely indicating that the people checked in the proactive screening were already home when they were checked for possible infection.

The report noted that 82 people were still in hospital, comprising 45 people already confirmed as infected and 37 people still waiting for test results.

The report noted that 151 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care, an increase of 17 since the report yesterday.

The one figure that has not changed in any of the reports is that officially not one person in Phuket has died of COVID-19.

The committee gave limited details of the three new cases announced today as follows:

Case 194. A Thai woman, 42, a teacher at Baan Kuku School in Rassada who lived in Bang Tao and became ill on Apr 18. Five people had high risk exposure to this patient. 

Case 195. A Thai man, 44, a teacher at Muslim Wittaya Phuket School in Koh Kaew who also lived in Bang Tao and had close contact with Case 194. He became ill on Apr 18. Five people had high risk exposure to this patient. 

Case 196. A Thai man, 82, who had close contact with Case 195. He did not show any signs of infection when he was tested. 

RISK AREAS MAPPED

Meanwhile, the Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) yesterday released three maps highlighting risk areas on the island. (See here.)

The maps are marked as accurate as of 6pm Sunday (Apr 19).

One of the PPHO maps reported the 192 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of that time as follows:

THALANG DISTRICT

  • Cherng Talay 41
  • Sakhu 2
  • Pa Khlok 2
  • Thepkrasattri 1
  • Srisoonthorn 1
  • Mai Khao 1

KATHU DISTRICT

  • Patong 84
  • Kathu 18
  • Kamala 2

MUANG DISTRICT

  • Phuket Town - Talad Yai 5
  • Phuket Town - Talad Neua 2
  • Wichit 9
  • Karon 8
  • Rawai 6
  • Rassada 5
  • Koh Kaew 3
  • Chalong 2

Another map reported that 138 new high-risk PUIs had been identified and were staying at the following locations:

  • Thepkrasattri
    - Impress Report - 2
  • Sakhu
    - Airport Resort & Spa - 2
  • Cherng Talay
    - Surin Beach Resort 23
    - The Kris Resort 35
  • Patong
    - Sleep With Me hotel 66
  • Rassada
    - Baan Fuangfa Apartment 1
  • Phuket Town 
    - Pure Mansion 6
  • Wichit 
    - Rechanta 3

The 138 new cases brought the total number of high-risk PUIs to 480 

The third reported that as of 6pm Sunday 67 new low-risk PUIs had been identified and were under observation at the following locations:

  • Cherng Talay 20
  • Kathu 25
  • Koh Kaew 8
  • Rassada 5
  • Pa Khlok 1
  • Wichit 4
  • Phuket Town - Talad Neua 3
  • Patong 1
  • Kamala 1

The 67 new cases brought the total number of low-risk PUIs to 465, the PPHO reported.

The Phuket News contacted PPHO Chief Thanit Sermkaew this moring but was unable to confirm when updated maps of the risk areas will become available.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Pascale | 22 April 2020 - 15:11:00 

...animals.Luckily I found another way to get to the doctor.Final words to that VIP: G.t.h. !!!

Pascale | 22 April 2020 - 15:02:18 

Although not connected with this article,I would like to say thank you to the overreacting clown in his camouflage dress and to the VIP-Official sitting at Chalong circle who didn't allow me to pass through the checkpoint with my dying cat to see the doctor who I had an appointment with to euthanize her.Quote from the official: I have to worry about so many people,I have no time to worry about...

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Immigration confirms automatic visa extension applies to all visa types
Humans to blame for spread of coronavirus and other ‘zoonoses’
Rate of national infections continues to fall
Netflix sees record sign-ups during pandemic lockdowns
Cabinet gives nod to slash power bills
Phuket taxi drivers start catching crabs to make a living
Commercial domestic flights face strict disease-control rules for May 1 relaunch
Moguls ready to help Thailand
Power outages to affect areas near Mai Khao Beach
Foreigners’ visas automatically extended until July 31
Coronavirus benefits online companies
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Power bill to be cut? Lowest coronavirus cases in a month! Disinfecting chimp? || April 21
Phuket Poll: Should the lockdown end on April 30?
Italian man, 83, latest confirmed COVID-19 case in Phuket, total moves to 193
Phuket Town food giveaway organiser charged for not enforcing social distancing

 

Phuket community
Three new COVID-19 cases in Bang Tao bring total to 196, risk areas mapped

...animals.Luckily I found another way to get to the doctor.Final words to that VIP: G.t.h. !!!...(Read More)

Three new COVID-19 cases in Bang Tao bring total to 196, risk areas mapped

Although not connected with this article,I would like to say thank you to the overreacting clown in ...(Read More)

Cabinet gives nod to slash power bills

Got my March bill today fairly normal although higher than Feb - I use more than 150 units so expect...(Read More)

Chalong Police arrest woman for overcharging for face masks

last time I get a small wound and go for wash the pain point in hospital. When they noticce I am chi...(Read More)

Foreigners’ visas automatically extended until July 31

@Nasa my suggestion to wait still stands @CaptainJack I think they are hoping that many on tourist v...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should the lockdown end on April 30?

101% is the actual result?? ;-)...(Read More)

China to lead Thailand tourism revival, say experts

Good afternoon from China. See you soon!!...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should the lockdown end on April 30?

The question is whether the treatment is killing the patient. Does the economic damage caused by re...(Read More)

Cabinet gives nod to slash power bills

So to summarize the article, less then 150 units is free, less than 800 units gets a (small) discoun...(Read More)

Cabinet gives nod to slash power bills

How and when will this be applied? I got a bill yesterday and the charges are completely normal, up ...(Read More)

 

HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Pavilions Home Video
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Seara Sports
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 