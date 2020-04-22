Three new COVID-19 cases in Bang Tao bring total to 196, risk areas mapped

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Apr 22) announced three more confirmed cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, all from Bang Tao on Phuket’s west coast.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 22 April 2020, 12:56PM

Image: PR Dept

The new cases reported today bring the total number of people in Phuket infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 196.

The report today marked that 4,035 people had been checked so far by the proactive screening campaign held across the island and were now included in the official figures.

Thus, according to the report released this morning, so far 7,148 people classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 have been checked, an increase of 4,110 on the 3,038 reported yesterday. (See here.)

Of the 7,148, a total of 3,113 have been classified as Persons Under Investigation (PUI), said the report.

The report also now marks that 6,952 people had been checked and “gone home already”, an increase of 4,015 on the 2,937 reported yesterday, likely indicating that the people checked in the proactive screening were already home when they were checked for possible infection.

The report noted that 82 people were still in hospital, comprising 45 people already confirmed as infected and 37 people still waiting for test results.

The report noted that 151 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care, an increase of 17 since the report yesterday.

The one figure that has not changed in any of the reports is that officially not one person in Phuket has died of COVID-19.

The committee gave limited details of the three new cases announced today as follows:

Case 194. A Thai woman, 42, a teacher at Baan Kuku School in Rassada who lived in Bang Tao and became ill on Apr 18. Five people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 195. A Thai man, 44, a teacher at Muslim Wittaya Phuket School in Koh Kaew who also lived in Bang Tao and had close contact with Case 194. He became ill on Apr 18. Five people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 196. A Thai man, 82, who had close contact with Case 195. He did not show any signs of infection when he was tested.

RISK AREAS MAPPED

Meanwhile, the Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) yesterday released three maps highlighting risk areas on the island. (See here.)



The maps are marked as accurate as of 6pm Sunday (Apr 19).

One of the PPHO maps reported the 192 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of that time as follows:

THALANG DISTRICT

Cherng Talay 41

Sakhu 2

Pa Khlok 2

Thepkrasattri 1

Srisoonthorn 1

Mai Khao 1

KATHU DISTRICT

Patong 84

Kathu 18

Kamala 2

MUANG DISTRICT

Phuket Town - Talad Yai 5

Phuket Town - Talad Neua 2

Wichit 9

Karon 8

Rawai 6

Rassada 5

Koh Kaew 3

Chalong 2

Another map reported that 138 new high-risk PUIs had been identified and were staying at the following locations:

Thepkrasattri

- Impress Report - 2

Sakhu

- Airport Resort & Spa - 2

Cherng Talay

- Surin Beach Resort 23

- The Kris Resort 35

Patong

- Sleep With Me hotel 66

Rassada

- Baan Fuangfa Apartment 1

Phuket Town

- Pure Mansion 6

Wichit

- Rechanta 3

The 138 new cases brought the total number of high-risk PUIs to 480

The third reported that as of 6pm Sunday 67 new low-risk PUIs had been identified and were under observation at the following locations:

Cherng Talay 20

Kathu 25

Koh Kaew 8

Rassada 5

Pa Khlok 1

Wichit 4

Phuket Town - Talad Neua 3

Patong 1

Kamala 1

The 67 new cases brought the total number of low-risk PUIs to 465, the PPHO reported.

The Phuket News contacted PPHO Chief Thanit Sermkaew this moring but was unable to confirm when updated maps of the risk areas will become available.