Italian man, 83, latest confirmed COVID-19 case in Phuket, total moves to 193

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Apr 21) announced one new confirmed case of a person infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, an Italian man who previously had visited risk areas in Patong.



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 April 2020, 01:28PM

Image: PR Dept

Today’s update brings the total number of people in Phuket infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 193.

According to the report released this morning, so far people 3,038 have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus.

Of the 3,038 placed under observation, 2,937 “Persons Under Investigation” (PUI) had been checked and gone home. At total of 101 had or are still receiving hospital treatment, said the report, with 59 still receiving hospital care.

Of those, 42 are waiting for test results to confirm whether they have been infected.

Four of those in hospital care are suffering severe symptoms of infection, the report noted.

The report also noted that 133 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care.

The committee gave limited details of the one new case announced today as follows:

Case 193. An Italian man, 83, who used to live in Patong and had previously visited high risk areas in Patong, such as Bangla Rd “and an Italian restaurant on Nanai Rd”, said the report.

The man was identified as COVID-19 positive while at a hospital receiving treatment for another medical condition. The man was showing no signs of infection when he was tested. Seventeen people had high risk exposure to this patient.

The report also issued a reminder for people to maintain a “social distance” even if themselves or the people around them are not showing any signs of being infected.

“Please avoid attending unnecessary activities and going to the places where a crowd of people gather. Wear a face mask and often wash your hands with alcohol sanitizers in order to protect yourselves from the virus,” the report urged.

“Please see a doctor if you have the following symptoms: fever, coughing, runny nose, sore throat, breathing difficulty along with loss of sense of smell and taste, headache and diarrhea.” the report noted.