Patong post office staffer new COVID-19 case in Phuket, total hits 197

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Apr 23) announced one more new confirmed case of people in Phuket infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. This time a staffer at a post office in Patong.

COVID-19Coronaviruspatonghealth

By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 April 2020, 12:33PM

Image: PR Dept

The new case reported today brings the total number of people in Phuket infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 197.

According to the report released this morning, so far 7,208 people classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 have been checked, an increase of 60 on the 7,148 reported yesterday.

Unlike yesterday’s report, today’s announcement did not stipulate how many people have been classified as Persons Under Investigation (PUI). The report yesterday marked that 3,113 people had been classified as PUIs.

The report today marked that 7,006 people had been checked and “gone home already”, an increase of 54 on the 6,952 reported yesterday,

The report today also noted that 91 people were still in hospital, comprising 45 people already confirmed as infected and 46 people still waiting for test results.

The report noted that 152 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care.

The one figure that has not changed in any of the reports is that officially not one person in Phuket has died of COVID-19.

The committee gave limited details of the one new cases announced today as follows:

Case 197. A Thai woman, 33, a packing staffer at a post office in Patong. She became ill on Mar 29 and had uncomfortable coughing and was bringing up phlegm.

On Apr 3, laboratory results did not find that she had been infected with COVID-19. Regardless, the woman placed herself under home quarantine for 14 days. On Apr 16, the woman was still ill.

On Tuesday (Apr 21), she was still coughing and bringing up phlegm, and presented herself at hospital. She was then confirmed as infected with the virus. Eleven persons had high risk exposure to this patient.