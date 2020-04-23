Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong post office staffer new COVID-19 case in Phuket, total hits 197

Patong post office staffer new COVID-19 case in Phuket, total hits 197

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Apr 23) announced one more new confirmed case of people in Phuket infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. This time a staffer at a post office in Patong.

COVID-19Coronaviruspatonghealth
By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 April 2020, 12:33PM

Image: PR Dept

Image: PR Dept

The new case reported today brings the total number of people in Phuket infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 197.

According to the report released this morning, so far 7,208 people classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 have been checked, an increase of 60 on the 7,148 reported yesterday.

Unlike yesterday’s report, today’s announcement did not stipulate how many people have been classified as Persons Under Investigation (PUI). The report yesterday marked that 3,113 people had been classified as PUIs.

The report today marked that 7,006 people had been checked and “gone home already”, an increase of 54 on the 6,952 reported yesterday,

The report today also noted that 91 people were still in hospital, comprising 45 people already confirmed as infected and 46 people still waiting for test results.

The report noted that 152 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care.

The one figure that has not changed in any of the reports is that officially not one person in Phuket has died of COVID-19.

The committee gave limited details of the one new cases announced today as follows:

Case 197. A Thai woman, 33, a packing staffer at a post office in Patong. She became ill on Mar 29 and had uncomfortable coughing and was bringing up phlegm.

On Apr 3, laboratory results did not find that she had been infected with COVID-19. Regardless, the woman placed herself under home quarantine for 14 days. On Apr 16, the woman was still ill.

On Tuesday (Apr 21), she was still coughing and bringing up phlegm, and presented herself at hospital. She was then confirmed as infected with the virus. Eleven persons had high risk exposure to this patient.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Survey: Relief measures reach handful
Drug raids net 10 suspects, including two fugitives
TMD says heavy rain on its way
Thailand confirms 13 new COVID-19 cases, one death
Deputy PM Anutin arrives in Phuket
WHO warns ‘long way to go’ in virus crisis as deaths top 184,000
Cop survives bonnet ride by hit-and-run driver
First human trials of virus vaccine in 4 months
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Visa amnesty extended! Coronavirus helping police fight drug smugglers? || April 22
Phuket Immigration confirms automatic visa extension applies to all visa types
Humans to blame for spread of coronavirus and other ‘zoonoses’
Rate of national infections continues to fall
Netflix sees record sign-ups during pandemic lockdowns
Three new COVID-19 cases in Bang Tao bring total to 196, risk areas mapped
Cabinet gives nod to slash power bills

 

Phuket community
Three new COVID-19 cases in Bang Tao bring total to 196, risk areas mapped

The Cluster F is a literal reference to the outbreak at S Bang Tao Beach, which I plainly agree with...(Read More)

Three new COVID-19 cases in Bang Tao bring total to 196, risk areas mapped

Whoops, my mistake TPN. Apologies ...(Read More)

Deputy PM Anutin arrives in Phuket

Flys private plane, yes. Attending conference on tourism & economic tourism. What is the diffe...(Read More)

Deputy PM Anutin arrives in Phuket

Bob the builder is here....what he will do ? Checking the structural integrity of Vachira Hospital ?...(Read More)

Three new COVID-19 cases in Bang Tao bring total to 196, risk areas mapped

@K, you can't call Chalong clean as they do have 2 confirmed cases.Anyway I fully agree with the...(Read More)

Deputy PM Anutin arrives in Phuket

Get ready for another of his glorious comments about "Farangs"....(Read More)

Three new COVID-19 cases in Bang Tao bring total to 196, risk areas mapped

Kurt, re: "some brainless official" at the checkpoint. You know the individual officer inv...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms automatic visa extension applies to all visa types

@Galong Only idiots would wait until the first day after the automatic extension ends.Everyone with...(Read More)

Phuket taxi drivers start catching crabs to make a living

@ Thorfinger, Yup beaches are closed, but don't forget the Phuket taxi- and minivan group peopl...(Read More)

Rate of national infections continues to fall

There are always some expats/experts who think they know the real numbers.Some come up with their o...(Read More)

 

Seara Sports
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Pavilions Home Video
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand

 