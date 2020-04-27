Phuket’s first COVID death: Bang Tao woman, 64, who lived with three other confirmed cases

PHUKET: The first person in Phuket to die directly as a result of being infected with the COVID-19 virus was a 64-year-old housewife who lived in Bang Tao with three other people who had been confirmed as infected with the virus: her husband, her daughter and her daughter’s husband.

COVID-19Coronavirusdeath

By The Phuket News

Monday 27 April 2020, 06:59PM

The woman had received hospital treatment for 19 days, Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol explained today (Apr 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The woman also had anemia, said Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol, who explained details of the woman’s death to the press this afternoon (Apr 27).

The woman became ill on Apr 2 and presented herself at a clinic in Cherng Talay on Apr 4. On April 8, she went to Thalang Hospital and tested positive for COVID-19.

“She had a fever, coughing, a sore throat, fast breathing and pain in her chest,” Dr Chalermpong said.

By Apr 10, her lungs were infected and the next day she was transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment for her lungs.

“On April 18, she developed a problem with her kidneys and was put on hemodialysis. From April 19-26, her breathing difficulties became worse and her immune system was failing. Her body responded less and less to medicine.

“Her symptoms became critical and she passed away at 5:43pm on Sunday (Apr 26),” he said.

In total, the woman had received hospital treatment for 19 days, he said.

The daughter, Case 199, is a 41-year-old market vendor who became ill on Apr 20. She was put under quarantine at the Surin Beach Hotel before she was confirmed as infected. Her current location and condition was not confirmed.

The daughter’s husband, Case 201, is 40 years old and became ill on Apr 22. Both the daughter and her husband work as market vendors in Cherng Talay and Kamala, Dr Chalermpong noted.

The woman’s husband is Case 183, a 70-year-old security guard who became ill on Mar 27, Dr Chalermpong explained.

“He was discharged from hospital yesterday (Apr 26), but her daughter and son-in-law are still under care,” he said.