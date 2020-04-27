THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket’s first COVID death: Bang Tao woman, 64, who lived with three other confirmed cases

Phuket’s first COVID death: Bang Tao woman, 64, who lived with three other confirmed cases

PHUKET: The first person in Phuket to die directly as a result of being infected with the COVID-19 virus was a 64-year-old housewife who lived in Bang Tao with three other people who had been confirmed as infected with the virus: her husband, her daughter and her daughter’s husband.

COVID-19Coronavirusdeath
By The Phuket News

Monday 27 April 2020, 06:59PM

The woman had received hospital treatment for 19 days, Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol explained today (Apr 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The woman had received hospital treatment for 19 days, Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol explained today (Apr 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The woman also had anemia, said Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol, who explained details of the woman’s death to the press this afternoon (Apr 27).

The woman became ill on Apr 2 and presented herself at a clinic in Cherng Talay on Apr 4. On April 8, she went to Thalang Hospital and tested positive for COVID-19.

“She had a fever, coughing, a sore throat, fast breathing and pain in her chest,” Dr Chalermpong said.

By Apr 10, her lungs were infected and the next day she was transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment for her lungs. 

“On April 18, she developed a problem with her kidneys and was put on hemodialysis. From April 19-26, her breathing difficulties became worse and her immune system was failing. Her body responded less and less to medicine.

“Her symptoms became critical and she passed away at 5:43pm on Sunday (Apr 26),” he said.

UWC Thailand

In total, the woman had received hospital treatment for 19 days, he said.

The daughter, Case 199, is a 41-year-old market vendor who became ill on Apr 20. She was put under quarantine at the Surin Beach Hotel before she was confirmed as infected. Her current location and condition was not confirmed.

The daughter’s husband, Case 201, is 40 years old and became ill on Apr 22. Both the daughter and her husband work as market vendors in Cherng Talay and Kamala, Dr Chalermpong noted.

The woman’s husband is Case 183, a 70-year-old security guard who became ill on Mar 27, Dr Chalermpong explained.

“He was discharged from hospital yesterday (Apr 26), but her daughter and son-in-law are still under care,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Airlines set to return as ban on domestic flights ends
Incoming flights ban extended to May 31
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Emergency decree extended! Phuket’s first COVID death? Flight ban continues! || April 27
China envoy threatens Australia boycott over virus inquest demand
Thailand confirms nine new coronavirus cases, one new death
Emergency decree extended until end of May
Phuket stalwarts launch Patong food relief
Phuket suffers first COVID-19 death
Extended stay for foreigners until end July formally endorsed
Small help making a big difference in Kata
Phuket COVID relief drive targets Patong’s ‘invisible ones’
Phuket’s ScubaNicks steps up for Rawai Food Relief
Four new COVID cases in Bang Tao, Phuket total hits 206
High-school student dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound, believed accidental
Warning over virus immunity as global death toll passes 200,000

 

Phuket community
Emergency decree extended until end of May

So does this mean we cannot buy alcohol for one more month ? How about the lockdown in Phuket.Still ...(Read More)

Extended stay for foreigners until end July formally endorsed

Yes Nasa you are right. It would be better.But don't forget that those one year visa can fill th...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first COVID-19 death

Can’t calculate because no mass testing so no idea size of infected community - Singapore numbers ...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first COVID-19 death

Low death rate would not have occurred had the lock down been avoided. It is convoluted logic to no...(Read More)

Four new COVID cases in Bang Tao, Phuket total hits 206

maverick, the death rate is even lower due to the amount of undetected cases....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

Another month! If only I’d waited 5 more minutes....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

Pascale, mate, you are going to feel foolish.. check further down 26 April 2020 - 13:37:27, if you c...(Read More)

Emergency decree extended until end of May

" ..it surveyed public opinion .." Wondering who participated in the survey. Definitely no...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first COVID-19 death

OK, so we've unfortunately got one death directly related to this virus. Remind us again how ma...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first COVID-19 death

Ah. Ok. That answers my question. We've decided not to count the motorbike crash and now have 1 ...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
Pavilions Home Video
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
Seara Sports
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 