Phuket suffers first COVID-19 death

PHUKET: Phuket has suffered its first officially recognised death directly related to COVID-19, the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee marked in a report issued this morning (Apr 27).

By The Phuket News

Monday 27 April 2020, 10:33AM

Phuket officials today marked the island’s first death directly related to COVID-19. Image: PR Dept

The death was of one of the four people in hospital suffering from severe symptoms of the disease, noted the report.

No other details were made available. More details are expected to be announced this afternoon.

The report also announced one new confirmed case of a person in Phuket infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The new confirmed case reported today brings the total number of people in Phuket officially reported as infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 207.

According to the report released this morning, so far 7,886 people classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 have been checked, an increase of 202 on the 7,684 reported yesterday.

Of the 7,684 at-risk people checked, a total of 7,679 had been found not showing signs of being infected with the virus, said the report.

The report noted that 74 people were still in hospital, comprising 38 people already confirmed as infected – seven fewer people than reported yesterday – and 36 people still waiting for test results, down 15 on the 51 reported yesterday.

Three of the people already confirmed as infected are suffering serious effects from being infected, the report noted. No other details were available.

The report noted that 168 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care.

The committee gave limited details of the one new case announced today as follows:

Case 207. A Thai woman, 66, a housewife who had close contact and lived in Bang Tao with Case 204. The woman is currently experiencing no symptoms of infection. Three people had high risk exposure to this patient.