Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases for fifth consecutive day

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (May 7) announced zero new confirmed cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. It is the fifth consecutive day that zero new confirmed cases have been reported in Phuket.



By The Phuket News

Thursday 7 May 2020, 11:16AM

Image: PR Dept

As such, the total number of people in Phuket confirmed as infected with the disease since the outbreak began remains at 220.

According to the report released this morning, so far 9,420 people classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 have been checked, an increase of 66 on the 9,354 reported yesterday.

The report also now marks that of the 9,420, 9,200 people had been checked and cleared as not infected, also an increase of 66 on the 9,134 reported yesterday.

The report noted that 64 people were still in hospital, comprising 34 people already confirmed as infected and 30 people still waiting for test results – down 29 from 93 reported yesterday. As such, according to the PR Phuket report, 29 people were discharged from hospital care yesterday.

The report noted that 183 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak had received hospital care, an increase of two since the report yesterday.

At the live broadcast of the daily meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee yesterday, Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana pointed out that of the 220 confirmed cases in Phuket so far, 85 were people registered as living in Phuket, 93 were people in Phuket registered as living in other provinces, and 42 were foreigners, involving 18 nationalities.

Governor Phakaphong also noted that currently about 410,000 people are officially registered as iving in Phuket.

So far three people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19. The third death, of an Australian hotel manager from Khao Lak, was reported yesterday (May 6).