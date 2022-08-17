Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket officer gets 25 years for drunken Bangla shooting

Phuket officer gets 25 years for drunken Bangla shooting

PHUKET: Disgraced Phuket police officer Pornthep Channaong has been sentenced to 25 years in jail for shooting a 25-year-old noodle vendor on Bangla Rd while drunk off duty in February last year.

patongviolencepolicecrime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 17 August 2022, 09:47AM

Pornthep Channarong on Feb 25 last year is escorted by police to his re-enactment of the crime on Bangla Rd. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Pornthep Channarong on Feb 25 last year is escorted by police to his re-enactment of the crime on Bangla Rd. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Pornthep Channarong on Feb 25 last year carries out for police his re-enactment of the crime on Bangla Rd. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Pornthep Channarong on Feb 25 last year carries out for police his re-enactment of the crime on Bangla Rd. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Pornthep Channarong on Feb 25 last year carries out for police his re-enactment of the crime on Bangla Rd. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Pornthep Channarong on Feb 25 last year carries out for police his re-enactment of the crime on Bangla Rd. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Pornthep Channarong, a corporal of the Phuket Provincial Police at the time, is caught on CCTV firing at close range at Mr Aroon on Bangla Rd, Patong, early on Feb 23 last year. Image: CCTV / Eakkapop Thongtub

Pornthep Channarong, a corporal of the Phuket Provincial Police at the time, is caught on CCTV firing at close range at Mr Aroon on Bangla Rd, Patong, early on Feb 23 last year. Image: CCTV / Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Aroon with his wife and lawyer Kerdphol Kaewkerd (2nd from right) after the sentencing was handed down. Photo: Courtesy of Kerdphol Kaewkerd

Mr Aroon with his wife and lawyer Kerdphol Kaewkerd (2nd from right) after the sentencing was handed down. Photo: Courtesy of Kerdphol Kaewkerd

« »

The news was announced yesterday (Aug 16) by Kerdphol Kaewkerd, a Bangkok-based lawyer assisting the noodle vendor, Aroon Thongplab, with the case for free.

Phuket Police have yet to comment on the sentencing.

Pornthep was drunk off-duty when he shot Mr Aroon in the stomach on Bangla Rd in Patong early on Feb 23 last year. He was corporal with the Phuket Provincial Police who had just been transferred to Region 8 Police at the time.

Pornthep was stripped of his rank and discharged from the Royal Thai Police quickly after the shooting. He stood trial for attempted murder, carrying a firearm in a public area without necessary reason, and firing a weapon in a public area.

Mr Kerdphol said that CCTV footage showing Pornthep shooting Mr Aroon was instrumental in the court handing down the guilty verdict.

The CCTV footage showed Pornthep taunting and teasing Mr Aroon after he had shot Mr Aroon in the stomach. Mr Aroon is plainly seen on the ground begging for mercy while Pornthep taunts him. 

Pornthep also fired another shot, but missed Mr Aroon due to his drunken state.

Mr Aroon survived the shooting, but was left paralysed from the waist down after surgeons removed the bullet, which had lodged near his spine.

The shooting left his wife, Kulthida Chananan, to spend her time caring for him, and their two young children.

CHARGES

Pornthep was found guilty of four charges.

He was sentenced to 33 years and four months imprisonment for attempted murder.

Phuket Property

He was also fined B1,000 for carrying a firearm in a public area without due reason, and fined B1,000 for firing a firearm in a public area without due reason.

Added to his sentence was two months imprisonment for drug use ‒ a detail that Phuket police have never admitted was a factor in the incident.

Pornthep had entered a plea of not guilty to all charges, Mr Kerdphol explained.

However, the court decided to reduce Pornthep’s sentencing by one quarter in light of his assistance with the trial.

His sentences were reduced to 25 years and four months imprisonment for attempted murder, 15 days’ jail for drug use, and the firearms fines reduced to B1,000.

DMAAGES

The family was seeking just B15 million in damages so they could get on with their lives.

However, the court instead ruled that damages totaling B7,992,500 was appropriate, to be paid over 20 years, Mr Kerdphol explained.

In recognition of the shooting, national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk donated B100,000 to the family. The day after the shooting Region 8 Police donated B20,000 and the Phuket Provincial Police donated B10,000. 

Understanding the costs of caring for a diasbled person and the physical rehabilitation required, local expat Eric Smulders launched a campaign urging people to support the family.

The campaign raised almost B400,000 in just one week.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

China drills are ‘non-partisan’
Real owner of inferno pub surrenders to police
Woman known for depression found dead in Klong Bang Yai
Woman injured as car slams power pole
Police hunt car arson suspects
Power outages to affect Laem Sai today
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Indictment over bones in a barrel, Record-high price rise, 750K sterilisations || August 16
Warrant out for ‘real owner’ of Mountain B pub
Spearfishing Dutchman nabbed in Phuket
Students warned of dangers of using online media
Malaysia eyes Thai weed policy
Myanmar junta court jails Suu Kyi for six years for corruption
OAG to indict four over Billy’s death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal Phuket crash, Hungry Ghost festival, Truck hits student as driver charged || August 15
Mountain B pub fire claims 19th life

 

Phuket community
Myanmar junta court jails Suu Kyi for six years for corruption

more than obvious. And comparing the junta in Myanmar with the government here is extremely stupid...(Read More)

Myanmar junta court jails Suu Kyi for six years for corruption

Timothy , did you ever ask yourself why a certain person is the subject of many responses to his com...(Read More)

Myanmar junta court jails Suu Kyi for six years for corruption

Barely a blip in the news. Auntie Suu used up her massive international political clout when she f...(Read More)

Myanmar junta court jails Suu Kyi for six years for corruption

Agree that troll comments are detrimental to this forum. A couple of years back TPN instilled a pol...(Read More)

Spearfishing Dutchman nabbed in Phuket

By all means, attend to a police summons attired in a G-string for a shirt. Showing off one's mu...(Read More)

Myanmar junta court jails Suu Kyi for six years for corruption

Dek you hijack every single comment made by Kurt to spout your useless BS. Give it a rest already! T...(Read More)

Spearfishing Dutchman nabbed in Phuket

so this so called mistake by the Dutchman would not have been possible if it were not for the boat c...(Read More)

Warrant out for ‘real owner’ of Mountain B pub

It did seem a bit suspicious that someone in their 20s was the owner- way more to this than meets th...(Read More)

Students warned of dangers of using online media

Oh jeez, more dinosaur dialog. The on-line monster has been out of the bag for a long time. Khun din...(Read More)

Spearfishing Dutchman nabbed in Phuket

Dutchman must face the music, although his excuse is valid. , he was guided. But sure the boat oper...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Barketek
Fastship Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
BDO Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket

 