Phuket officer gets 25 years for drunken Bangla shooting

PHUKET: Disgraced Phuket police officer Pornthep Channaong has been sentenced to 25 years in jail for shooting a 25-year-old noodle vendor on Bangla Rd while drunk off duty in February last year.

patongviolencepolicecrime

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 17 August 2022, 09:47AM

Mr Aroon with his wife and lawyer Kerdphol Kaewkerd (2nd from right) after the sentencing was handed down. Photo: Courtesy of Kerdphol Kaewkerd

Pornthep Channarong, a corporal of the Phuket Provincial Police at the time, is caught on CCTV firing at close range at Mr Aroon on Bangla Rd, Patong, early on Feb 23 last year. Image: CCTV / Eakkapop Thongtub

Pornthep Channarong on Feb 25 last year carries out for police his re-enactment of the crime on Bangla Rd. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Pornthep Channarong on Feb 25 last year carries out for police his re-enactment of the crime on Bangla Rd. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Pornthep Channarong on Feb 25 last year is escorted by police to his re-enactment of the crime on Bangla Rd. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The news was announced yesterday (Aug 16) by Kerdphol Kaewkerd, a Bangkok-based lawyer assisting the noodle vendor, Aroon Thongplab, with the case for free.

Phuket Police have yet to comment on the sentencing.

Pornthep was drunk off-duty when he shot Mr Aroon in the stomach on Bangla Rd in Patong early on Feb 23 last year. He was corporal with the Phuket Provincial Police who had just been transferred to Region 8 Police at the time.

Pornthep was stripped of his rank and discharged from the Royal Thai Police quickly after the shooting. He stood trial for attempted murder, carrying a firearm in a public area without necessary reason, and firing a weapon in a public area.

Mr Kerdphol said that CCTV footage showing Pornthep shooting Mr Aroon was instrumental in the court handing down the guilty verdict.

The CCTV footage showed Pornthep taunting and teasing Mr Aroon after he had shot Mr Aroon in the stomach. Mr Aroon is plainly seen on the ground begging for mercy while Pornthep taunts him.

Pornthep also fired another shot, but missed Mr Aroon due to his drunken state.

Mr Aroon survived the shooting, but was left paralysed from the waist down after surgeons removed the bullet, which had lodged near his spine.

The shooting left his wife, Kulthida Chananan, to spend her time caring for him, and their two young children.

CHARGES

Pornthep was found guilty of four charges.

He was sentenced to 33 years and four months imprisonment for attempted murder.

He was also fined B1,000 for carrying a firearm in a public area without due reason, and fined B1,000 for firing a firearm in a public area without due reason.

Added to his sentence was two months imprisonment for drug use ‒ a detail that Phuket police have never admitted was a factor in the incident.

Pornthep had entered a plea of not guilty to all charges, Mr Kerdphol explained.

However, the court decided to reduce Pornthep’s sentencing by one quarter in light of his assistance with the trial.

His sentences were reduced to 25 years and four months imprisonment for attempted murder, 15 days’ jail for drug use, and the firearms fines reduced to B1,000.

DMAAGES

The family was seeking just B15 million in damages so they could get on with their lives.

However, the court instead ruled that damages totaling B7,992,500 was appropriate, to be paid over 20 years, Mr Kerdphol explained.

In recognition of the shooting, national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk donated B100,000 to the family. The day after the shooting Region 8 Police donated B20,000 and the Phuket Provincial Police donated B10,000.

Understanding the costs of caring for a diasbled person and the physical rehabilitation required, local expat Eric Smulders launched a campaign urging people to support the family.

The campaign raised almost B400,000 in just one week.