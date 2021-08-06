The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 33 new COVID cases

Phuket marks 33 new COVID cases

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) marked 33 new local COVID-19 infections on the island yesterday (Aug 5), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 1,341.

Friday 6 August 2021, 10:32AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The colour codes for seriousness of COVID infections. Image: NBT

The colour codes for seriousness of COVID infections. Image: NBT

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 5) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Tuesday (Aug 4). Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 5) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Tuesday (Aug 4). Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report also marked four new Phuket Sandbox arrivals testing positive for COVID-19, and two more patients infected in other provinces brought back to Phuket for medical treatment under the “Bring Phuket people home” campaign.

The 33 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 261, as follows:

  • July 30 - 35 new cases
  • July 31 - 39 new cases
  • Aug 1 - 36 news cases
  • Aug 2 - 32 news cases
  • Aug 3 - 21 new cases
  • Aug 4 - 65 new cases
  • Aug 5 - 33 new cases

The current total of 1,341 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include nine people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and four returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 26 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 47 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 475 people were now under medical care or supervision, with a total of 904 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3.

The PPHO daily COVID Situation report is now presented in a format reporting the number of hospital beds available for COVID patients on the island.

The report yesterday marked that Phuket currently has in total 755 beds available for COVID patients, down from 770 reported yesterday.

Of the 755 beds available, 428 beds are occupied, leaving 337 beds still available.

UWC Thailand

The report also marked that of the 475 patients currently receiving medical care, 16 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (-2 from yesterday); 198 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (-6) and the remaining 214 were designated ‘Green’ patients (+34).

The CCSA has classified the seriousness of COVID infections according to the three colours as follows:

Green

  • Sore throat
  • Anosmia (loss of taste/smell)
  • Cough
  • Runny nose
  • Rashes
  • Diarrhea
  • Red eyes
  • Body temperature over 37.5°C

Yellow

  • Tight chest
  • Infected lungs
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Dizziness
  • Cough and fatigue
  • Diarrhea (more than 3 times a day)
  • Complications from underlying diseases 

Red

  • Difficulty breathing and exhaustion when breathing
  • Tight chest
  • Feeling of pain when breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Delayed response to others
  • Unconsciousness

The PPHO COVID report for yesterday marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, after reporting one death yesterday, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 14.

The PPHO reported another COVID death just on Wednesday, as well as three COVID deaths just last week, on July 29, on July 26 and on July 25.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Governor vows to bring justice to Swiss tourist murdered
Over 35k foreign residents register online for jabs
Asia Pacific hotel transactions remain flat
Body believed to be missing man found near Freedom Beach
Moderna says COVID vaccine durable for at least six months
CRA wants children jabbed with Sinopharm
CCSA warns against buying ATKs online
Swiss tourist dead, believed raped, murdered
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand Covid cases near 700k, 1st Thai female boxer to earn Olympic medal |:| August 5
Myanmar man found slain, suspect in custody
Electricity outage to affect Wichit
SEC probes THG vaccine mystery
Motorbike rider killed as car makes deadly U-turn
Angry fitness fans file complaint after Phuket gym goes bust
Phuket marks record 65 new infections

 

Phuket community
Over 35k foreign residents register online for jabs

There a few countries in the world where students can go to study where it wont be easier to get vac...(Read More)

190 drivers refused entry to Phuket on first day of ‘island isolation’

Yep lockdowns working a treat in Australia maybe Christy has a view on that as well it’s virtual m...(Read More)

Swiss tourist dead, believed raped, murdered

"This may affect the image of the safety of foreign tourists''. How crass is that- typi...(Read More)

CRA wants children jabbed with Sinopharm

If these GARBAGE Xi vaccines are working then please explain WHY the entire Xhina is under travel re...(Read More)

Swiss tourist dead, believed raped, murdered

Jobless people are easily converted to CRIMINALS here in land of MESSBox. (RTP might soon catch two ...(Read More)

Man arrested for stealing food

In UK and EU all there residing Thai (guests?) who wanted, already vaccinated with quality vaccines....(Read More)

Swiss tourist dead, believed raped, murdered

@Nasa How can something like this happen ? Do you have any idea how many rapes/homicides are happ...(Read More)

190 drivers refused entry to Phuket on first day of ‘island isolation’

@Christy Why being so humble ? Not only should you be put in charge of Phuket's Covid response...(Read More)

Man arrested for stealing food

Pascale, yr writing is insinuating, smearing, pretending to know what you don't know, and thus &...(Read More)

Phuket asks to vaccinate 12- to 18-year-olds

... Now Germany follows, after reading about that 12-18 yrs THAI vaccine story of Governor. It send ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SAii Laguna Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Phuket Property

 