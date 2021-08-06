Phuket marks 33 new COVID cases

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) marked 33 new local COVID-19 infections on the island yesterday (Aug 5), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 1,341.

Friday 6 August 2021, 10:32AM

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 5) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Tuesday (Aug 4). Image: PPHO

The PPHO report also marked four new Phuket Sandbox arrivals testing positive for COVID-19, and two more patients infected in other provinces brought back to Phuket for medical treatment under the “Bring Phuket people home” campaign.

The 33 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 261, as follows:

July 30 - 35 new cases

July 31 - 39 new cases

Aug 1 - 36 news cases

Aug 2 - 32 news cases

Aug 3 - 21 new cases

Aug 4 - 65 new cases

Aug 5 - 33 new cases

The current total of 1,341 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include nine people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and four returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 26 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 47 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 475 people were now under medical care or supervision, with a total of 904 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3.

The PPHO daily COVID Situation report is now presented in a format reporting the number of hospital beds available for COVID patients on the island.

The report yesterday marked that Phuket currently has in total 755 beds available for COVID patients, down from 770 reported yesterday.

Of the 755 beds available, 428 beds are occupied, leaving 337 beds still available.

The report also marked that of the 475 patients currently receiving medical care, 16 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (-2 from yesterday); 198 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (-6) and the remaining 214 were designated ‘Green’ patients (+34).

The CCSA has classified the seriousness of COVID infections according to the three colours as follows:

Green

Sore throat

Anosmia (loss of taste/smell)

Cough

Runny nose

Rashes

Diarrhea

Red eyes

Body temperature over 37.5°C

Yellow

Tight chest

Infected lungs

Difficulty breathing

Dizziness

Cough and fatigue

Diarrhea (more than 3 times a day)

Complications from underlying diseases

Red

Difficulty breathing and exhaustion when breathing

Tight chest

Feeling of pain when breathing

Fatigue

Delayed response to others

Unconsciousness

The PPHO COVID report for yesterday marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, after reporting one death yesterday, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 14.

The PPHO reported another COVID death just on Wednesday, as well as three COVID deaths just last week, on July 29, on July 26 and on July 25.