Phuket marks record 65 new infections

Phuket marks record 65 new infections

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) marked a record 65 new local COVID-19 infections on the island yesterday (Aug 4), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 1,306.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Thursday 5 August 2021, 09:13AM

The colour codes for seriousness of COVID infections. Image: NBT

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 4) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Tuesday (Aug 3). Image: PPHO

The PPHO report also marked four new Phuket Sandbox arrivals testing positive for COVID-19, and yet another death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 14.

Phuket suffered a COVID death just yesterday, as well as three COVID deaths just last week, on July 29, on July 26 and on July 25.

The 65 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 278, as follows:

  • July 29 - 50 new cases
  • July 30 - 35 new cases
  • July 31 - 39 new cases
  • Aug 1 - 36 news cases
  • Aug 2 - 32 news cases
  • Aug 3 - 21 new cases
  • Aug 4 - 65 new cases

The current total of 1,306 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include nine people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and four returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 24 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 43 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 452 people were now under medical care or supervision, with a total of 888 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3.

The PPHO daily COVID Situation report is now presented in a format reporting the number of hospital beds available for COVID patients on the island.

The report yesterday marked that Phuket currently has 770 beds in total available for patients, with 402 beds occupied, and the remaining 398 beds still available.

The report also marked that of the 402 patients currently receiving medical care, 18 were designated as ‘Red patients’, 204 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients and the remaining 180 were designated ‘Green’ patients.

The CCSA has classified the seriousness of COVID infections according to the three colours as follows:

 

Green

  • Sore throat
  • Anosmia (loss of taste/smell)
  • Cough
  • Runny nose
  • Rashes
  • Diarrhea
  • Red eyes
  • Body temperature over 37.5°C

 

Yellow

  • Tight chest
  • Infected lungs
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Dizziness
  • Caugh and fatigue
  • Diarrhea (more than 3 times a day)
  • Complications from underlying diseases

 

Red

  • Difficulty breathing and exhaustion when breathing
  • Tight chest
  • Feeling of pain when breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Delayed response to others
  • Unconsciousness



r u sure | 05 August 2021 - 09:54:12 

Previously there was a map and list of infections by area .Where has that disappeared to?

 

