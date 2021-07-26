Phuket infections continue to climb, another COVID death marked

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) has reported 28 new local infections on the island for yesterday (July 25), bringing the total number of local infections in Phuket for the past seven days to 84. The latest daily COVID report also marks one new death attributed to COVID-19, but provides no further details.

By The Phuket News

Monday 26 July 2021, 10:54AM

According to the report, the 28 new local infections bring the total number of infections confirmed on the island since Apr 3 to 932.

As such, the 28 new cases bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 84, as follows:

July 18 - 1 new case

July 19 - 3 new cases

July 20 - 6 new cases

July 21 - 10 new cases

July 22 - 18 new cases

July 23 – 18 new cases

July 24 - 28 new cases

Of note, the PPHO marked 11 new COVID cases confirmed on July 17, giving a total of 101 infections over the past eight days.

However, the PPHO yesterday confirmed that it is not counting the number of infections according to seven continuous days. Instead it is counting the number of infections according to defined weeks. As such, the method of counting allows for an excess of 90 infections within seven days without being recognised by Phuket officials.

The Centre of COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) last month announced publicly, in English, that more than 90 infections on the island “within one week” would be reason for officials to consider further action regarding the Phuket Sandbox scheme, including suspending the scheme altogether.

According to a report by the PPHO yesterday, the infections are being counted as follows:

Week 1 (1-7 Jul.) ‒ 25 cases (Local 16 cases, from outside province 8 cases, Sandbox 1 case)

Week 2 (8-14 Jul.) ‒ 47 cases (Local 26 cases, from outside province 11 cases, Sandbox 9 cases)

Week 3 (15-21 July) ‒ 63 cases (Local 46 cases, from outside province 7 cases, Sandbox 9 cases, pilot 1 case)

Week 4 (22- 24 July) ‒ 57 cases (Local 48 cases, from outside province 4 cases, Sandbox 4 cases, from foreign country 1 case)

Meanwhile, the 28 new infections reported yesterday were reported in in a separate release as being confirmed as follows:

Muang District, 14 cases

Koh Kaew - 7

Rassada - 3

Wichit - 3

Talat Nuea (Phuket Town) - 1

Thalang District - 8 new cases

Cherng Talay - 2

Srisoonthorn - 2

Thepkrasattri 1

Mai Khao - 1

Sakhu - 1

Kathu District - 6 new cases

Kamala - 4

Patong - 1

Kathu - 1

Two new Phuket Sandbox arrivals were also confirmed as infected, one in Patong and the other in Chalong, bringing the total number of Sandbox arrivals confirmed by the PPHO as infected after arriving on the island to 25.

Expressed as one of the smallest numbers on the PPHO daily report is the number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3. The number increased from nine to 10 with no further details provided in the daily report issued yesterday. The number of deaths remains at 10 as of today.

According to the Phuket Sandbox Daily Report issued by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) for yesterday, so far 10,849 people have arrived in Phuket under the Sandbox scheme.

The Sandbox Daily Report marked 640 new Sandbox arrivals landing in Phuket on Saturday, on seven flights: one Qatar Airways flight, one Emirates flight, three Thai Airways flights and two Singapore Airlines flights.

According to the PPHO daily report for yesterday, of the cases recognised since Apr 3, 787 have been released from hospital care while 172 patients now remain under medical care and supervision.

INFECTIONS MAP

The PPHO daily report now uses a new format that does not include an updated map showing the locations of infections on Phuket.

However, the PPHO is continuing to issue its map marking the location of local infections on the island that is released at times nearly a day later than the standard daily report.

The latest separate infections map was issued yesterday (July 25), but is marked as accurate as of 6pm Saturday (July 24).

As such the map is considered accurate to for a total on 904 infections at that time, as follows:

Thalang District - 165 infections

Cherng Talay - 46 (+1)

Srisoonthorn - 41

Thepkrasattri 39 (+1)

Pa Khlok - 13

Mai Khao - 15

Sakhu - 11

LQ 9

ALQ 1

Muang District - 490 infections

Wichit - 123 (+3)

Rassada - 97 (+3)

Phuket Town - 96 [Talad Yai 59 (+1), Talad Neua 37 (+1)]

Chalong - 59

Rawai - 48

Koh Kaew - 37

Karon - 30

Kathu District - 196 infections

Patong - 100 (+1)

Kathu 61

Kamala - 35

LQ 1