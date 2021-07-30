The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks record daily new infections, one more COVID death

Phuket marks record daily new infections, one more COVID death

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) marked a record 50 new local COVID-19 infections on the island yesterday (July 29), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 1,073.

COVID-19Coronavirusdeathhealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 30 July 2021, 09:49AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: TAT

Image: TAT

The latest map issued by the PPHO showing the locations of the COVID-19 infections on the island, accurate only up to 6pm Tuesday (July 27). Image: PPHO

The latest map issued by the PPHO showing the locations of the COVID-19 infections on the island, accurate only up to 6pm Tuesday (July 27). Image: PPHO

« »

The 50 new local infections did not include one Phuket Sandbox arrival testing positive for COVID-19.

As such, the 50 new cases bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 192, as follows:

  • July 23 - 18 new cases
  • July 24 - 11 new cases
  • July 25 - 28 new cases
  • July 26 - 23 new cases
  • July 27 - 38 new cases
  • July 28 - 24 new cases
  • July 29 - 50 new cases

The current total of 1,073 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include eight people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and four returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 18 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 30 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 282 people were now under medical care or supervision, with a total of 816 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3.

The PPHO daily COVID-19 situation report for yesterday also marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of people whose deaths are officially recognised as being caused by COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 12.

SAii Laguna Phuket

In accordance with what now appears to be standard policy by Phuket health officials, no details have been provided about the death marked on the daily report for yesterday.

The PPHO and other relevant Phuket officials have not reported any details about the last three COVID deaths marked in the PPHO daily reports, for Sunday, Monday and now yesterday (July 25, 26 and 29).

SANDBOX 

According to the Phuket Sandbox Daily Report for yesterday (July 29), issued by the Tourism Authority of THailand (TAT), of the 29 Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Phuket, 13 tested positive on landing at Phuket airport, seven tested positive during their second mandatory test conducted on Day6/7 of their stay, while three Sandbox arrivals tested positive during their third mandatory test conducted on Day 13/14 of their stay,

Seven Phuket Sandbox arrivals are still waiting for confirmation of test results, the report noted.

The Sandbox report yesterday marked that so far 12,599 people have arrived in Phuket under the Sandbox scheme since July 1. Of those, 204 arrived yesterday on four flights: one Etihad Airways flight; two Singapore Airlines flights; and one private jet.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Heavy downpours across Phuket set to continue
Thai tiger population grows
More Phuket venues ordered closed, ban on movement of migrant workers
Hong Kong police investigate Olympic chants, China anthem booing
US commits another 2.5 million Pfizer doses to Thailand
Phuket to be shut off from mainland, Sandbox to remain open
Virus deaths at home hit 21 as daily infections surge to record
PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news
Phuket Sandbox on two-week ‘watch’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket cases surpass 1,000, Thailand surpasses 560,000 Covid-19 cases |:| July 29
State agencies to waive fines for contractors falling behind construction schedules
Layan beachfront squatters given yet another reprieve
Tourism Ministry reduces mandatory stay under Phuket Sandbox to seven days
Phuket worker camps targetted in COVID crackdown
Phuket ‘Third Wave’ COVID infections breach 1,000

 

Phuket community
PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news

This rich elite, old age army guys, Sino-thai Hiso's + their flock in parliament/senate, this sm...(Read More)

Phuket to be shut off from mainland, Sandbox to remain open

So the Sandbox tourists who have since left Phuket to travel to other regions of Thailand now will n...(Read More)

Governor confirms Phuket Sandbox will continue

July 27, Phuket Sandbox will continue. July 29, Phuket Sandbox on a 2 week probation. Flip-flop, fli...(Read More)

Layan beachfront squatters given yet another reprieve

Number of clearing orders are really laughable. Now to be cleared on Friday July 30 If not, on Mond...(Read More)

Layan beachfront squatters given yet another reprieve

Thai Tomorrow-tomorrow-tomorrow. Hehehe. Promises of village chief MaAnn are not worth the paper wr...(Read More)

Phuket worker camps targetted in COVID crackdown

They think they're immune from Crap o Vac and are behaving as such- masks at work only, social h...(Read More)

PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news

PM Prayut should have explained what is really going on with Bangkok's vaccination center in ord...(Read More)

PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news

... with risk spreading Delta virus. Is true. That idiot initiative "Bring infected Phuket peop...(Read More)

PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news

What is possible to spread fake about Covid-19? Only 5% of population is now vaccinated, is true. Th...(Read More)

Layan beachfront squatters given yet another reprieve

Look back to my comment of last week- no surprise. Some people in Thailand really are 'unusually...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thanyapura
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket

 