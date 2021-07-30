Phuket marks record daily new infections, one more COVID death

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) marked a record 50 new local COVID-19 infections on the island yesterday (July 29), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 1,073.

By The Phuket News

Friday 30 July 2021, 09:49AM

The latest map issued by the PPHO showing the locations of the COVID-19 infections on the island, accurate only up to 6pm Tuesday (July 27). Image: PPHO

The 50 new local infections did not include one Phuket Sandbox arrival testing positive for COVID-19.

As such, the 50 new cases bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 192, as follows:

July 23 - 18 new cases

July 24 - 11 new cases

July 25 - 28 new cases

July 26 - 23 new cases

July 27 - 38 new cases

July 28 - 24 new cases

July 29 - 50 new cases

The current total of 1,073 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include eight people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and four returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 18 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 30 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 282 people were now under medical care or supervision, with a total of 816 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3.

The PPHO daily COVID-19 situation report for yesterday also marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of people whose deaths are officially recognised as being caused by COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 12.

In accordance with what now appears to be standard policy by Phuket health officials, no details have been provided about the death marked on the daily report for yesterday.

The PPHO and other relevant Phuket officials have not reported any details about the last three COVID deaths marked in the PPHO daily reports, for Sunday, Monday and now yesterday (July 25, 26 and 29).

SANDBOX

According to the Phuket Sandbox Daily Report for yesterday (July 29), issued by the Tourism Authority of THailand (TAT), of the 29 Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Phuket, 13 tested positive on landing at Phuket airport, seven tested positive during their second mandatory test conducted on Day6/7 of their stay, while three Sandbox arrivals tested positive during their third mandatory test conducted on Day 13/14 of their stay,

Seven Phuket Sandbox arrivals are still waiting for confirmation of test results, the report noted.

The Sandbox report yesterday marked that so far 12,599 people have arrived in Phuket under the Sandbox scheme since July 1. Of those, 204 arrived yesterday on four flights: one Etihad Airways flight; two Singapore Airlines flights; and one private jet.