Phuket COVID cases hit 114 for past week, one more death

PHUKET: Local health officials reported 23 more local infections across the island yesterday (July 26), bringing the total number of infections on the island since Apr 3 to 958 ‒ and the total number of local infections in the past seven days to 114.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthdeath
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 27 July 2021, 09:45AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report for yesterday also marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, the second COVID death marked in two days. So far 11 people in Phuket have died from COVID-19 since Apr 3.

No details have been provided about the two deaths marked in the daily reports for yesterday or Sunday (July 25).

The PPHO report for yesterday also marked one new Phuket Sandbox arrival as confirmed infected, bringing to 26 the total number of Sandbox arrivals confirmed to be COVID-positive after arriving on the island since the Phuket Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

Of note, Sandbox arrivals are not considered by the PPHO to be local infections regardless of whether they test positive on arrival or test positive seven days later.

Also not included in the local infections tally yesterday are three people infected with COVID-19 who were brought to Phuket from other provinces under the local government’s “Bring Phuket people home” campaign. So far 15 COVID patients have been brought back to Phuket under the campaign.

According to the PPHO’s daily COVID situation report for yesterday, 191 people are now in medical care or supervision, while 793 patients have recovered and been discharged from medical care since Apr 3.

