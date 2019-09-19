Patong bar owner ‘Sia Auan’ gets life for double murder

PHUKET: Panya ‘Sia Auan’ Yingdang, the former owner of the Pum Pui Bar on Patong’s Bangla Rd, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the double murder of a young woman who refused his advances and her male friend in Chonburi in July last year.

Thursday 19 September 2019, 10:17AM

Panya ‘Sia Auan’ Yingdang during questioning by police last year. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

The Pattaya Court yesterday (Sept 18) initially sentenced Panya to death, but commuted the sentence to life imprisonment as he had co-operated with the court.

Panya and five other suspects – Sayan Srisuk, Kiattisak Surangsaengmeeboon, Jirasak Unaiban, Krissana Srisuk and Narong Warinthorawet – were found guilty by the court yesterday for their roles in the murder of Pawina “Spy” Namuangrak, 20, and Anantachai “Fos” Jaritram, 21, on July 29 last year.

Pawina and Anantachai were shot dead while sitting in a car in a parking lot at the popular Khao Chee Chan (Buddha Mountain) in Sattahip District, Chonburi.

Panya was found guilty of organising and ordering the murder. He was sentenced to death, but his sentence was commuted to life imprisonment for co-operating with the court, reported Royal Thai Police radio broadcaster FM91bkk. (See report here.)

Kiattisak was found guilty of driving the car to the scene and with Narong as passenger. Narong was found guilty of firing the gun that killed the couple, said the report.

Narong was also found guilty of bringing the gun and bullets from Phuket.

Kiattisak and Narong were initially sentenced to death, but both also had their sentences commuted to life for co-operating with the court.

Jirasak was found guilty as an accomplice by driving the car with Panya as passenger to follow the couple to the scene where they were murdered. He was sentenced to 16 years’ imprisonment.

Sayan, who was found guilty of his role of pretending to be the couple’s friend and passing on information to Panya, was sentenced to life imprisonment, but his sentence was reduced to 50 years’ imprisonment.

Krissana was sentenced to 16 years’ imprisonment for his role in assisting Jirasak.

The court also ordered the six suspects to jointly pay compensation to the families of the dead couple.

Pawina’s family were awarded B7,314,000 in compensation along with 7.5% interest per year from July 29, 2018 until the full compensation has been paid..

Anantachai’s family were B7,320,000 in compensation with 7.5% interest per year from Nov 12, 2018 until the full compensation has been paid.

Sia Auan murder case timeline:

Patong ‘Pum Pui’ bar owner linked with Chonburi slayings

1 August, 2018

PHUKET: A Patong bar owner wanted in connection with the double slaying of a young couple in Chonburi on Sunday has evaded arrest after police raided his bar on Bangla Rd, in the heart of Patong’s nightlife district, last night (July 31). (See story here.)



Wanted Phuket bar owner arrested in Cambodia

16 August, 2018

PHUKET: The owner of the Pum Bui bar on Phuket’s famed walking street Bangla Rd wanted in connection with a double-murder in Chonburi last month has been arrested by Cambodian authorities. (See story here.)

Mothers will ‘never forgive’ Phuket bar owner for murders

16 August, 2018

PHUKET: The families of the young couple murdered in broad daylight at Buddha Mountain in Chonburi are looking forward to seeing the accused mastermind punished, and say they will never forgive him. (See story here.)

Alleged Phuket killer handed over by Cambodian authorities

22 August, 2018

PHUKET: The Phuket bar owner suspected of being one of two gunmen involved in a double-murder in Chonburi late last month was flown to Bangkok yesterday night (Aug 21) after being handed over to Thai police by Cambodian authorities at the border. (See story here.)

Phuket bar owner ‘Sia Auan’ admits to double-murder

22 August, 2018

PHUKET: The Phuket bar owner who is prime suspect and alleged mastermind of the murder of a young man and woman shot down at Buddha Mountain in Chonburi has confessed to the charges after being handed over by Cambodian authorities, according to police. (See story here.)