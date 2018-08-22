THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Alleged Phuket killer handed over by Cambodian authorities

PHUKET: The Phuket bar owner suspected of being one of two gunmen involved in a double-murder in Chonburi late last month was flown to Bangkok yesterday night (Aug 21) after being handed over to Thai police by Cambodian authorities at the border.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 22 August 2018, 11:20AM

Phuket club owner Panya Yingdang, aka Sia Auan, wanted for the murder of a young man and woman in Chonburi, has been handed over by Cambodian authorities and will be questioned today (Aug 22) in Bangkok. Photo: Police via Bangkok Post

The 39-year-old owner of Pum Pui bar on Bangla Rd in Patong, Panya Yingdang, also known as ‘Sia Auan’, is the key suspect in the murder of a young man and woman by two gunmen at Buddha Mountain in Chonburi on July 29. He fled to Cambodia after the shooting.

He was escorted to a car immediately after the helicopter arrived at the Thai Police Aviation Division on Ram Intra Rd in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district about 9:33pm.

He was to be questioned by the national police chief this morning (Aug 22).

Panya is alleged to be one of the two gunmen who shot Paweena Namuangrak, 20, and her male friend Anantachai Jaritram, 21, in the parking lot at Khao Chee Chan, also known as Buddha Mountain, in Chonburi’s Sattahip district on July 29.

Investigators suspect jealousy and vengeance were the motive for the killing as Ms Paweena had worked in his club and was said to be his favourite girl.

Panya disappeared after the shooting, his pickup found abandoned near the Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo. He was arrested in Prey Veng province in Cambodia last Wednesday (Aug 15), reportedly heading to Vietnam.

He was charged with illegal entry into Cambodia.

Five other suspects in the double murder are already in police custody.

Read original story here.

 

 

