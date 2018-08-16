THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Mothers will ‘never forgive’ Phuket bar owner for murders

PHUKET: The families of the young couple murdered in broad daylight at Buddha Mountain in Chonburi are looking forward to seeing the accused mastermind punished, and say they will never forgive him.

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 16 August 2018, 05:57PM

Jomsri Chompoopuen reacts when asked about the arrest of Panya Yingdang, allegedly both the mastermind and one of the two gunmen who murdered her son Mt Anatachai Jaritram and his friend. Photo: Yongyuth Phuphuangpet

The mothers of Anatachai Jaritram and Paweena Namuangrak expressed their feelings after learning that fugitive Phuket bar owner Panya Yingdang, 39, had been arrested in Cambodia and would soon be handed over to Thai police.

Speaking at their respective homes in Tha Khanto district in Kalasin they agreed they were happy the wanted man had been caught and was being brought to justice.

“I don’t want to see him kneel down and ask forgiveness for what he has done,” Jomsri Chompoopuen, the mother of 21-year-old Mr Anantachai, said.

Wanphen Namuangrak, the mother of Ms Paweena, 20, felt the same way. “I won’t forgive what he has done to me,” she said. “I am happy to see him arrested. I hope police will do their best in this case,” she added.

Mr Ananatachai and Ms Paweena died in a hail of bullets fired by two gunmen in a parking lot on Khao Chee Chan, the famous Buddha Mountain, in Sattahip district of Chonburi province on July 29.

Police have arrested five suspects in the case.

QSI International School Phuket

Their investigation pointed to Panya, who run the Pum Pui bar on Bangla Rd, being the mastermind, and one of the shooters. The motive was jealous revenge because Ms Paweena had previously worked in his club and was his favourite.

Better known as Sia Auan in Phuket, Panya was arrested yesterday (Aug 15) in Prey Veng province of Cambodia. He was believed to be making his way to Vietnam. His pickup truck was found abandoned near the border in Sa Kaeo province after the double-murder.

Maj Gen Piyaphun Pingmuang, police deputy spokesman, today (Aug 16) confirmed the suspect had been captured, but would not say specifically when Cambodian authorities would hand him over.

Police were in contact with Cambodian authorities and arrangements were being made, he added.

Gen Suchat Theerasawat, a police inspector, said Panya was being brought by land from Prey Veng to the border in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo for the hand over, according to a report on Jor Sor 100 traffic radio station.

Read original story here.

 

 

Kurt | 18 August 2018 - 11:59:06 

When you befriended with the most influential people of Patong ( who even have high officials in their pocket) , not much can happen to you.

Timothy | 17 August 2018 - 08:51:17 

It is a well-know, documented fact, that there are many "agencies" requesting and receiving money from each and every bar in Patong on a regular basis. The fact that this bar didn't even have a licence to operate would indicate that Khun Panya has some very powerful "partners".

Nasa12 | 17 August 2018 - 07:11:29 

I Wonder whay Panya don’t be in the jail, this killer have kill one man in patong allready.

