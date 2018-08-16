THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Wanted Phuket bar owner arrested in Cambodia

PHUKET: The owner of the Pum Bui bar on Phuket’s famed walking street Bangla Rd wanted in connection with a double-murder in Chonburi last month has been arrested by Cambodian authorities.

crimemurderpolicepatongviolence
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 16 August 2018, 08:15AM

Murder suspect Panya Yingdang (centre) was arrested by Cambodian officials yesterday night (Aug 15). Photo: Police via Bangkok Post

Cambodian authorities arrested Panya Yingdang, 39, who was wanted for questioning in the murders of his former girl friend and a companion last month in Chonburi.

Paweena Namuangrak, 20, and Anantachai Jaritram, 21, were gunned down on July 29 in a parking lot in the eastern province.

Panya, who has been named by other men arrested in the murder case, was reportedly arrested by Cambodian police in eastern Prey Veng province while trying to travel to Vietnam.

Thai police are now expected to seek his extradition. Officers plan to hold a press conference to discuss the case at the Royal Thai Police headquarters later today (Aug 16).

Panya, also known as Sia Auan Bangla, ran a bar in Phuket and was suspected of killing Ms Paweena and Mr Anantachai at a parking lot on Khao Chee Chan (Buddha Mountain) in Sattahip district of Chonburi on July 29.

Five suspects are already under arrest in the murder case. Police have said they believe that Panya was seeking revenge on Ms Paweena, who had worked at his Phuket club.

National police chief Chakthip Chaijinda confirmed the arrest to Thai police reporters late yesterday night (Aug 15).

Read original story here.

 

 

