THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket bar owner ‘Sia Auan’ admits to double-murder

PHUKET: The Phuket bar owner who is prime suspect and alleged mastermind of the murder of a young man and woman shot down at Buddha Mountain in Chonburi has confessed to the charges after being handed over by Cambodian authorities, according to police.

crimemurderviolencetransportpatongpolice
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 22 August 2018, 05:53PM

Murder suspect Panya Yingdang, 39, also known as ‘Sia Auan’, is questioned by national police chief Gen Chakthip Chaijinda (right) during the media conference today (Aug 22), before being taken for a crime re-enactment at Buddha Mountain. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

Murder suspect Panya Yingdang, 39, also known as ‘Sia Auan’, is questioned by national police chief Gen Chakthip Chaijinda (right) during the media conference today (Aug 22), before being taken for a crime re-enactment at Buddha Mountain. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

Panya Yingdang, 39, also known as ‘Sia Auan’, admitted to the murder of Paweena Namuangrak, 20, and her male friend Anantachai Jaritram, 21, on July 29, in Chonburi, national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda told a media conference in Bangkok today.

He was speaking after leading the interrogation of the suspect, who was flown from the border to Bangkok on yesterday night (Aug 21).

The suspect told police he and his accomplices carried out the crime, the police chief said.

He declined to give details of how the suspect and his gang plotted the murders.

Panya’s account contradicted some of the testimony given by the five other suspects already in custody but that would pose no obstacle for police handling the case, which would be evidence-based, Gen Chaktip said.

The 39-year-old Phuket bar owner is alleged to be one of the two gunmen who shot dead the young couple in broad daylight in the parking lot at Khao Chee Chan, also known as Buddha Mountain, in Chonburi’s Sattahip district on July 29.

Police suspect jealousy and vengeance were the motive for the killing, as the woman had worked in Panya’s Pum Pui bar on Bangla Rd in Patong and was said to be his favourite girl.

Panya disappeared after the shooting, his pickup found abandoned near the Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo. He was arrested in Prey Veng province in Cambodia on Aug 15, reportedly heading to Vietnam.

Five other suspects in the double murder are already in police custody – alleged second gunman Narong Warintharawet, 22; Kritsana Sisuk, 22, Kiatisak Suransaengmilboon, 35, Sayant Sisuk, 43, and Jirasak Unaiban, 34.

Gen Chakthip said he did not believe Panya would try to take his own life.

The suspect had learned only later, from social media, that he shot the young couple in front of the carved Buddha image at Khao Chee Chan. He had thought it was just an ordinary stone carving.

“After learning it was the Buddha carving, the suspect became scared. He said he is fearful of sacred things,” the police chief said.

He also said that two-three bullets had misfired as they unleashed a hail of shots at the couple.

After interrogation and the media conference Panya was taken to Chonburi for a crime scene re-enactment. He briefly told a media crew that he had heard of the police chief’s remark that he had only two choices – to be captured dead, or alive. That was when he decided to get as far away as he could.

Panya is a native of Surin province’s Buachet border district. He used to work as a manager of a disco in Pattaya, Chonburi before moving to Phuket some 20 years ago. He initially worked for a nightspot on Patong Beach, where he was a toilet attendant – providing services such as a massage and refreshing towels in return for tips.

He later entered bids for the toilet service contracts at several entertainment venues in Patong, and earned a lot of money. He expanded his business by running on Bangla Rd, the major night strip. His nightspot thrived. From that small bar, he expanded, opening more venues along the road, according to Thai media reports.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Cops nab fourth suspect in double slaying
Alleged Phuket killer handed over by Cambodian authorities
Gunman implicates Phuket bar owner in Sattahip murders
Suspect in murder of rich sweetheart seen in Cambodia
Hotel room killer ‘on the run’
Former minister indicted for murder of billionaire friend
Missing woman’s ex-husband surrenders to police
Hmong chief ambushed, family killed
Cops nab infamous hitman Ja Hin
Trial of Phuket murder suspect Nico Papke to begin April 30
Personal dispute likely for man’s doorstep murder, say Phuket Police
Hunted Frenchman arrested for murder of Italian
Israeli man re-enacts ‘mob hit’ murder on Koh Samui
Thai woman sought over Italian’s slaying
Two Israelis held for ‘mob hit’ on Koh Samui

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lofty Phuket
Dream Beach Club
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
The Boathouse Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019

 